LG Channels 3.0 – FAST for LG TVs

LG Channels 3.0 is Free Advertising Supported TV (FAST), and it is on all 2016-23 LG TVs. It offers a vast range of free content.

LG Channels is a popular app on LG Smart TVs. Its premium lineup of news, sports, movies, TV Series, and exclusives attracts an increasing number of viewers. LG Channels 3.0 expands its curated content lineup with a new user interface, allowing users to search, discover and enjoy their favourite content conveniently.

The new LG Channels 3.0 UI has three pages – Home, Live, and On-Demand

Home page: Features a large, rotating carousel at the top of the screen. It provides easy access to featured channels, curated collections and premium On Demand content.

Live page: Users can now play live broadcast channels directly from the LG Channels app. The new channel guide covers only half of the screen. Users can see what’s on and choose what to watch next while continuing to watch their current viewing choice.

On-Demand: Users can select their favourite types of content, including movies, TV shows, and recommendations from the Popular Now category.

LG Channels operates across 27 territories, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, South Korea, Australia, and Japan.

LG Channels 3.0 will be in Australia in October. Reference.

What is FAST TV?

It is a free advertising-supported streaming service where users watch content on channels. A program guide (like an EPG TV guide) helps locate what you want to see.

Advertising loads are generally lower (8-10 minutes per hour) than Free-To-Air and Digital streaming services (12-15 minutes per hour). FAST channels use dynamic ad insertion. This means ads are delivered based on a viewer’s likes, dislikes, preferences, etc., ensuring better targeting. LG receives a portion of the advertising revenue. It is similar to Samsung Plus and many new FAST services from other TV makers.

LG’s Vision – To become a media and entertainment platform Company

LGwebOS has become one of the most widely used smart TV platforms since its launch in 2014. More than 200 million LG TVs and 300 third-party TV brands use it.

WebOS will expand to more third-party TVs and other product categories. Those include projectors, digital signage, and in-vehicle infotainment systems.

The LG webOS Hub has undergone several upgrades, expanding to include cloud gaming and OTT services.

LG is working to bring new features to older WebOS versions.

LG has acquired the U.S. advertising/content data analysis specialist Alphonso. in 2021. Alphonso established subsidiaries in the U.K. and Greece last year, accelerating the global growth of its content service.

LG will invest A$1.1 billion in its webOS business over the next five years to provide more content and services that cater to consumers’ diverse lifestyles and preferences. The investment is focused on broadening webOS’s content range.

The integration of Sye, a Prime Video proprietary, offers low latency technology that will benefit live-streaming sports fans.

LG has just beta release for Netflix Games on TV, meeting avid gamers’ needs.

YouTube will make a Native Touch UX available for models such as the StanbyME.



AI-based search and recommendations.

Incorporate a voice user interface (VUI) feature into partner companies’ apps.

LG is actively investing in its smart TV platform development capabilities. It is partnering with academic institutions in South Korea to nurture the next generation of software talent. It is reinforcing its efforts to secure software professionals around the globe.

LG is driving change with a genuine customer-centric approach, represented by its TV business vision ‘Sync to You, Open to All’. The vision expresses the company’s aim to provide personalised experiences that cater to each customer’s preferences and lifestyle and to create products that are accessible to all.

“LG is poised to transform into a media and entertainment platform company that delivers distinctive content and services that will enhance the lives of its customers. This transformation would not be possible without LG’s decade of OLED TV leadership and the technological innovation of the webOS smart TV platform.” Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Home Entertainment Company, speaking at webOS Partner Summit 2023.

