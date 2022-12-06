LG bundles 3-month Apple TV+ trial for existing LG TV from 2018

LG has an early Xmas gift for its 4 and 8K TV models from 2018 to 2022, running webOS 4.0 to webOS 2022. Users can get a 3-month Apple TV+ 3-month.

Of course, it is meant to promote Apple TV+ (website here), but it is worth nearly $30 if you take it up. What better way to spend more time in front of the box?

The offer is from now to 31 January 2023. It is for new users to Apple TV+ (not existing) and requires credit card details in case you forget to cancel before the trial is up.

Users must open an iTunes or Apple Media Services Account, and all that entails. Apple’s terms are here.

What is Apple TV+?

It’s a relatively latecomer to the streaming services – essentially an Apple version of Netflix or Amazon Prime. It too produces Apple-only content like this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner CODA’, Emmy Award winner ‘Ted Lasso’, holiday musical comedy ‘Spirited’, and hit series such as ‘Bad Sisters’, ‘Slow Horses’, and many more, as well as live sports, beginning with ‘Friday Night Baseball’, and Major League Soccer matches coming in February 2023.

Some content is available in 4K Dolby Vision/Atmos.

LG’s compatible TVs can use LG Magic Remote to

point, click and scroll the app’s interface

utilise its built-in microphone to search, discover and start watching the content

webOS 22 supports personal profiles to deliver each individual their own personalised viewing experience

