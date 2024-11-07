LG Black Friday Deals: Huge Discounts on Top Tech

From November 13 to December 4, LG Black Friday deals offers a range of popular tech products, including projectors, gaming monitors, and lightweight laptops. With discounts up to 61%, now is the perfect time to buy premium LG gear at a great price.

LG CineBeam Q 4K UHD Projector

Elevate your movie nights with the LG CineBeam Q 4K UHD projector, now only $1,299 (48% off). This compact projector offers stunning 4K resolution, vivid colours, and auto screen alignment. With 500 ANSI lumens, the CineBeam ensures clear visuals any time of day.

LG UltraGear 27” Full HD Gaming Monitor

For gamers, the LG UltraGear 27″ monitor offers a 1ms response time and a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay. With HDR10 and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, it reduces screen tearing and delivers lifelike visuals. Now available for $179 (61.8% off).

LG UltraGear 49” Curved Gaming Monitor

This ultra-wide, 49-inch gaming monitor immerses players in the action with a 240Hz refresh rate and sharp DQHD resolution. Featuring HDR1000 and FreeSync Premium Pro, it delivers rich colours and fast response times. Available for $1,399 (50% off).

LG gram 17-Inch Lightweight Laptop

Ideal for on-the-go productivity, the LG gram 17-inch laptop weighs only 1.35kg and features a slim profile. Its 77Wh battery provides lasting power, and the WQXGA display offers vibrant visuals, with Dolby Atmos for immersive audio. On sale for $2,309 (30% off).

Don’t miss LG Black Friday Deals for unbeatable prices on premium tech.

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au