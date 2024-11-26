LG Black Friday Deals 2024

LG Electronics has launched its highly anticipated Black Friday deals for 2024. From Thursday, 21 November, to Wednesday, 4 December, Aussies can enjoy incredible discounts across LG’s premium TVs, home appliances, and IT products. For even bigger savings, check out their one-day-only offers on Friday, 29 November.

Entertainment Deals:

Enhance your viewing experience with up to 33% off LG’s OLED TV range, including the cutting-edge G4 and C4 models. These TVs deliver deep blacks, vibrant colours, and Dolby Vision support, perfect for movie nights or gaming. The 75-inch LG QNED86 4K Smart TV, now 33% off, combines Quantum Dot and NanoCell technology for stunning visuals and lifelike detail. Transform any room into a home cinema with the CineBeam Q 4K UHD Projector, offering 48% off for breathtaking picture quality on a massive scale. Bundle an OLED or QNED TV (55 inches and above) with a matching soundbar to save up to $700.

Tech for Work and Play:

Gamers will love up to 50% off LG UltraGear Gaming Monitors. This includes the 49-inch 240Hz Curved Gaming Monitor, delivering smooth gameplay with vibrant visuals, and the 1ms Full HD IPS Gaming Monitor for ultra-responsive performance. For work, the LG Gram 17-inch Laptop, now 30% off, offers portability with its ultra-light design and powerful specs.

Kitchen & Laundry Upgrades:

Save up to 25% on LG Bottom Mount Fridges, featuring innovative designs for optimal food storage. Get up to $1,000 off LG WashTower models, perfect for compact laundry spaces with advanced AI-powered washing and drying. The LG Styler, with discounts up to 24%, refreshes and sanitises clothing with steam technology.

Home Cleaning Deals:

Enjoy spotless floors with LG Vacuum Models, now up to 30% off. These vacuums deliver superior suction power and versatile cleaning for carpets and hard floors.

One-Day Specials on 29 November:

Don’t miss the LG CordZero® Handstick Vac for 50% off or snag the 8kg Series 5 Heat Pump Dryer for 41% off. Upgrade laundry day with the 12kg and 14kg Series 9 Top Load Washing Machines, discounted by 33%.

LG Black Friday deals are the perfect opportunity to invest in premium tech at unbeatable prices. Shop now on LG’s website!

