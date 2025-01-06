LG 2025 Gram Laptops: Slim, Smart, and Powered by AI

LG Electronics is unveiling its 2025 LG gram laptops at CES 2025. This new lineup includes the gram Pro, gram Pro 2-in-1, gram, and gram Book. These are the first LG laptops powered by on-device AI.

LG GRAM AI

The standout feature is LG gram AI. This hybrid AI solution combines gram chat On-Device for local processing and gram chat Cloud for cloud-based insights. With features like Time Travel, users can revisit documents, web pages, and videos with ease. The subscription-based gram chat Cloud, free for the first year, integrates with calendars and email for better productivity.

Intel’s latest processors power the laptops. Additionally, Arrow Lake CPUs focus on PC performance, while Lunar Lake processors enable AI-driven features like video subtitle translation and AI image generation. The 2025 LG gram laptops set a new standard in performance and versatility.

THE GRAM PRO

The gram Pro 17Z90TR combines an Arrow Lake CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, handling tasks like video editing and gaming. The 16Z90TS, a slim and lightweight Copilot+ PC, measures just 0.49 inches thick. The gram Pro 2-in-1, winner of a CES 2025 Innovation Award, offers flexibility with a wirelessly chargeable stylus.

LG GRAM BOOK

For budget-conscious users, the LG gram Book delivers the gram experience at an affordable price. It features a 15.6-inch display, expandable storage, and a privacy-focused webcam.

All models include gram Link 2.0 for seamless device connectivity. LG’s 2025 gram laptops combine AI, portability, and performance, redefining the future of computing.

SPECIFICATIONS:

