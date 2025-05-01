JBL x Martin Garrix Academy Inspires the Next Generation of DJs

The Martin Garrix Academy is now live. It’s a global project from JBL and world-famous DJ Martin Garrix. The goal? Help young talent break into the music scene.

The academy gives upcoming DJs and producers access to tools, training, and industry mentors. It includes masterclasses, production sessions, and even studio time with Garrix himself.

You don’t need to be a pro to apply. The program is open to anyone aged 18 to 29 who has a passion for music.

Applications are open now. Simply submit your best original track and share a short video about your journey and passion.

The top candidates will fly to Amsterdam for the full Martin Garrix Academy experience. They’ll work at STMPD RCRDS, Garrix’s state-of-the-art studio.

It’s not just about beats and drops. The academy also teaches branding, performance, and networking. These are skills every modern artist needs.

JBL, known for high-quality sound gear, powers the program. This makes sure participants hear every detail when they create and mix.

For Garrix, the project is personal. He says, “I want to give back and help others who are just starting out, like I once did.”

This is your chance to learn from the best and join a global music community.

Apply today at JBL’s website. Don’t miss out.

More JBL Reads: JBL Tour One M3 Smart TX BT/ANC over-the-ear headphones – nothing compares (AV review)