JBL Expands Gaming Headset Range with New Quantum Series

JBL has expanded its gaming headset lineup with new additions to the JBL Quantum Series. These include the JBL Quantum 360X and 360P, and the JBL Quantum 910X and 910P. Specifically designed for XBOX and PlayStation consoles, these headsets offer gamers superior sound quality and seamless communication.

For a fully immersive experience, the JBL Quantum 910X/P includes JBL’s QuantumSPATIAL 360 technology, offering virtual surround sound and head-tracking. The Quantum 360X/P delivers wireless connectivity and DualSOURCE, allowing connection to two devices at once. Both models also feature designs tailored to match console aesthetics, with the Quantum 910X/P available in black and green for XBOX, and white and blue for PlayStation.

“Since entering the gaming market, we’ve aimed to create high-performance audio products for all gamers,” says Dave Rogers, President of HARMAN Lifestyle Division. “With our Quantum line, we’re giving players cutting-edge sound and style, elevating their gaming experience.”

The JBL Quantum 360 series boasts up to 22 hours of battery life and allows users to play and charge simultaneously. The entire JBL Quantum console lineup will be available for purchase in October 2024, featuring JBL’s latest eco-friendly packaging.

For players seeking even more variety, JBL’s refreshed Quantum series also includes the JBL Quantum 100M2 and Quantum 100N. Available in new vibrant colour options, these headsets cater to casual and console-specific gamers alike.

With enhanced technology, comfort, and style, JBL is once again raising the bar for gaming audio.

