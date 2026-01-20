JBL Endurance Range: Built for Sport, Sweat, and Everyday Movement

The JBL Endurance Range is designed for people who train hard and move often. These new sport-focused earbuds are built to handle sweat, motion, and long sessions without compromise. Whether you run, lift, or train outdoors, JBL has a fit for your routine.

The headline model is the JBL Endurance Peak 4. These true wireless earbuds use JBL’s TwistLock™ design for a secure in-ear fit. They stay put, even during high-impact workouts. Adaptive Noise Cancelling helps block distractions, while Smart Ambient lets you stay aware when needed. With an IP68 rating, they’re resistant to water, dust, sweat, rain, and sand. The Endurance Peak 4 is priced at $199.95.

For those who prefer awareness while training, the JBL Endurance Zone offers an open-ear design. This lets you hear traffic, people, and your surroundings while listening to music. The easy-grip finish is made for sport use, even with sweaty hands. With up to 32 hours of battery life, it’s built for long training days and endurance events. The Endurance Zone is also priced at $199.95.

At the more affordable end of the lineup is the JBL Endurance Run 3 Wireless. These feature magnetic earbuds that snap together and rest comfortably around your neck. The ergonomic design supports both in-ear and behind-the-ear wear. With up to 25 hours of wireless playback, it’s a solid option for everyday training and casual workouts. Pricing starts at $59.95.

The JBL Endurance Range focuses on durability, comfort, and flexibility. It’s designed to move with you, no matter how you train.