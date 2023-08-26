JBL Buds 2023 offers three types and three styles each – that’s choice

The JBL Buds 2023 range offers three types of earbuds and three styles per choice. While some may think it is overkill, it is a brilliant marketing strategy because one size does not fit all.

The three types are:

$199.95 Live – Adaptive Noise Cancellation (best) and six mics (best for hands-free calls)

$149.95 Tune – Active Noise Cancellations and four mics

$89.95 Wave – Just good value sound – no NC and one mic.

The three different styles are:

Bud/Free 2 – in-ear canal with silicon ear tip – provides the best passive noise cancellation.

Beam – Stick with Tip (AirPod Pro style) – provides some passive noise cancellation.

Flex – Stick open style (AirPod Style) – provides no passive noise cancellation – lets the world in.

All have JBL’s excellent neutral sound signature – to stay true to the original sound as much as possible. The App has an EQ that allows you to select presets or recess bass, mid, or treble to suit your taste.

Live

Free 2 Website TBA

Pro 2

Flex

Live shared features

JBL Signature Sound

True Adaptive Noise Cancelling and Smart Ambient

Six microphones with noise-cancelling and wind-isolation technology

Dual Connect + Sync with Google Fast Pair

Hands-Free Voice Control with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

IPX5 or IP54.

Battery life is 35-40 hours.

Full comparison here

Tune

Tune shared features (driver size varies)

Four microphones

Active Noise Cancelling and Smart Ambient (software-driven)

Hands-Free Voice Control with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

IP54

8-12 hours plus case charge.

Full comparison here

Wave

Wave shared features

JBL Deep Bass Sound

Comfortable fit

Up to 32 (8h + 24h) total hours of battery life with speed charging

Stay aware of your surroundings.

Hands-free calls (1mic – no NC) with VoiceAware.

Water and dust-resistant IP54

Full comparison here

JBL supports CybeShack – this is presented for reader interest.

CyberShack JBL news and reviews

JBL Buds 2023, JBL Buds 2023