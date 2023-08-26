JBL Buds 2023 offers three types and three styles each – that’s choice
The JBL Buds 2023 range offers three types of earbuds and three styles per choice. While some may think it is overkill, it is a brilliant marketing strategy because one size does not fit all.
The three types are:
- $199.95 Live – Adaptive Noise Cancellation (best) and six mics (best for hands-free calls)
- $149.95 Tune – Active Noise Cancellations and four mics
- $89.95 Wave – Just good value sound – no NC and one mic.
The three different styles are:
- Bud/Free 2 – in-ear canal with silicon ear tip – provides the best passive noise cancellation.
- Beam – Stick with Tip (AirPod Pro style) – provides some passive noise cancellation.
- Flex – Stick open style (AirPod Style) – provides no passive noise cancellation – lets the world in.
All have JBL’s excellent neutral sound signature – to stay true to the original sound as much as possible. The App has an EQ that allows you to select presets or recess bass, mid, or treble to suit your taste.
Live
- JBL Signature Sound
- True Adaptive Noise Cancelling and Smart Ambient
- Six microphones with noise-cancelling and wind-isolation technology
- Dual Connect + Sync with Google Fast Pair
- Hands-Free Voice Control with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- IPX5 or IP54.
- Battery life is 35-40 hours.
Tune
Tune shared features (driver size varies)
- Four microphones
- Active Noise Cancelling and Smart Ambient (software-driven)
- Hands-Free Voice Control with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- IP54
- 8-12 hours plus case charge.
Wave
Wave shared features
- JBL Deep Bass Sound
- Comfortable fit
- Up to 32 (8h + 24h) total hours of battery life with speed charging
- Stay aware of your surroundings.
- Hands-free calls (1mic – no NC) with VoiceAware.
- Water and dust-resistant IP54
