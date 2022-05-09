JBL 2022 True Wireless range expands
JBL is adding three new True Wireless Bluetooth noise-cancelling buds to its already enormous range. If you can’t find something in JBL 2022 True Wireless range, there is no pleasing you.
These include the JBL Reflect Flow Pro+ ($269.95), JBL Tune 230NC ($149.95) and the entry-level JBL Tune 130NC ($149.95).
JBL REFLECT FLOW PRO+
- Adaptive Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient
- IP68 Wave proof protection
- Up to 30 hours of playtime with Qi-Compatible wireless charging – (10 + 20 in the case with BT; 8 + 20 with ANC on)
- Speed charge (10-minute charge = 1-hour of playtime)
- 6.8mm drivers deliver JBL Signature Sound
- JBL TWS POWERFIN secure fit
- 6-mic technology, two beamforming mics plus a third for wind suppression on each earbud
- Direct access to Google voice assistant via Hot word activation
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Fast Pair enabled by Google
- Dual Connect + Sync
- Customisable all-access touch controls
- Compatible with JBL Headphones App
Given that the JBL sound signature is excellent, these will compete nicely with the premium buds from Bose, Jabra and Sennheiser with the added advantage of IP68.
JBL TUNE 230NC
- Active Noise Cancelling
- 40 hours of playtime (10 + 30 hours with the case with BT; 8 + 24 with ANC on)
- Speed charge (10-minute charge = 1 hour of playtime)
- IPX4 water and sweat resistant
- 5.8mm drivers with JBL Pure Bass sound
- TWS stick shape
- 4-mic technology for crisp, clear calls (2-mic on each)
- Voice assistant with built-in Google and Alexa voice assistants
- Bluetooth 5.2
- Smart Ambient and Fast Pair enabled by Google
- Dual Connect + Sync
- Touch controls
- Compatible with JBL Headphones App
A reasonable price and has excellent battery life. No Codecs are listed, but we expect this to be SBC and AAC only.
JBL TUNE 130NC
- Active Noise Cancelling
- 40 hours of playtime (10 + 30 hours with the case with BT; 8 + 24 with ANC on)
- Speed charge (10-minute charge = 1-hour of playtime)
- IPX4 water and sweat resistant
- 10mm Drivers with JBL Pure Bass sound
- TWS bud shape
- 4-mic technology for crisp, clear calls (2-mic on each)
- Voice assistant with built-in Hey Google and Alexa
- Bluetooth 5.2
- Smart Ambient and Fast Pair enabled by Google
- Dual Connect + Sync
- Touch controls
- Compatible with JBL Headphones App
These have 10mm, drivers for JBL’s Pure Bass and excellent battery life.
JBL 2022 True Wireless range