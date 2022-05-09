JBL 2022 True Wireless range expands

JBL is adding three new True Wireless Bluetooth noise-cancelling buds to its already enormous range. If you can’t find something in JBL 2022 True Wireless range, there is no pleasing you.

These include the JBL Reflect Flow Pro+ ($269.95), JBL Tune 230NC ($149.95) and the entry-level JBL Tune 130NC ($149.95).

Adaptive Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient

IP68 Wave proof protection

Up to 30 hours of playtime with Qi-Compatible wireless charging – (10 + 20 in the case with BT; 8 + 20 with ANC on)

Speed charge (10-minute charge = 1-hour of playtime)

6.8mm drivers deliver JBL Signature Sound

JBL TWS POWERFIN secure fit

6-mic technology, two beamforming mics plus a third for wind suppression on each earbud

Direct access to Google voice assistant via Hot word activation

Bluetooth 5.0

Fast Pair enabled by Google

Dual Connect + Sync

Customisable all-access touch controls

Compatible with JBL Headphones App

Given that the JBL sound signature is excellent, these will compete nicely with the premium buds from Bose, Jabra and Sennheiser with the added advantage of IP68.

Active Noise Cancelling

40 hours of playtime (10 + 30 hours with the case with BT; 8 + 24 with ANC on)

Speed charge (10-minute charge = 1 hour of playtime)

IPX4 water and sweat resistant

5.8mm drivers with JBL Pure Bass sound

TWS stick shape

4-mic technology for crisp, clear calls (2-mic on each)

Voice assistant with built-in Google and Alexa voice assistants

Bluetooth 5.2

Smart Ambient and Fast Pair enabled by Google

Dual Connect + Sync

Touch controls

Compatible with JBL Headphones App

A reasonable price and has excellent battery life. No Codecs are listed, but we expect this to be SBC and AAC only.

Active Noise Cancelling

40 hours of playtime (10 + 30 hours with the case with BT; 8 + 24 with ANC on)

Speed charge (10-minute charge = 1-hour of playtime)

IPX4 water and sweat resistant

10mm Drivers with JBL Pure Bass sound

TWS bud shape

4-mic technology for crisp, clear calls (2-mic on each)

Voice assistant with built-in Hey Google and Alexa

Bluetooth 5.2

Smart Ambient and Fast Pair enabled by Google

Dual Connect + Sync

Touch controls

Compatible with JBL Headphones App

These have 10mm, drivers for JBL’s Pure Bass and excellent battery life.

CyberShack JBL news and reviews

JBL 2022 True Wireless range