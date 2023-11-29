Introducing moto g84 5G: Innovation in Vibrant Style!

The new moto g84 5G makes a decade of the moto g series in Australia. At $399 it is a real winner with an OLED screen, Qualcomm SD695 5G SoC and everything the typical smartphone user needs.

moto g84 5G basic specs:

Website

6.5” 2400 x 1080, 20:9, 10-bit/1.07 billion colour, 1300nits peak, 120Hz pOLED

Qualcomm SD695 5G system on a chip and modem for excellent phone reception

Massive 12/256GB RAM/storage

Dual SIM 4/5G

Wi-Fi 5 AC, BT 5.1, NFC, GPS, USB-C 2.0

Stereo Dolby Atmos decode capable speakers (with Dolby Vision capable screen)

2023 Pantone Color of the Year, Viva Magenta. This vibrant shade and a stunning vegan leather finish add a bold touch to the device. Additionally, it comes in PMMA Midnight Blue and a vegan leather Marshmallow Blue exclusively at JB Hi-Fi.

Moto G84 5G Design

The design stands out in Pantone Color of the Year and vegan leather. It’s slim and light at 160 x 74.4 x 7.6 mm x 167g with IP54 water-repellent protection. Additionally, there’s a sleek Midnight Blue variant with a matte plastic back.

Camera

The 50MP camera with Optical Image Stabilisation captures sharp images, complemented by Ultra Pixel technology for vibrant photos. Auto Smile Capture and Audio Zoom are among the cutting-edge software features enhancing the camera experience. There is also an 8MP Ultrawide/Macro. The selfie is 16MP. Both record 1080@30/60fps.

Battery

The 5000mAh battery comes with a TurboPower 30W charger for up to two-day use.

Other

Motorola’s software innovations offer a user-centric experience. Moto Connect allows Miracast or Chromecast to connect to TVs, and Family Space creates a safe phone zone for kids.

The $399 moto g84 5G in Midnight Blue and Viva Magenta (vegan leather) is at at major retailers from 28 November 28. Additionally, it’s available exclusively in Marshmallow Blue (vegan leather) at JB Hi-Fi.

We will review this soon; in the meantime, check out other moto phones we’ve reviewed so far.