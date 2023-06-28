Intel Core processor branding updated

Intel Core processor branding has been updated. As Intel processors are in most laptops and PCs, here is what you need to look for.

Probably the most important is simply dropping the ‘i’ from 3/5/7/9 from the Intel 14th Core generation and beyond.

Evolving the Intel Evo Edition platform brand for Evo-verified designs. This is for power efficient laptops.

Introducing Intel vPro Enterprise and Intel vPro Essentials device labels for relevant commercial systems.

Intel Core Ultra processor branding for the most advanced client offerings

Why change Intel Core processor branding?

The 14th generation Core (Meteor Lake) is the first client processor manufactured on the new Intel 4 process node. It is the first client chiplet design enabled by Foveros advanced 3D packaging technology, and it will deliver improved power efficiency and graphics performance. It is also the first Intel client processor to feature a dedicated AI engine: Intel AI Boost.

The branding change will start from mid-2023 for new processor models.