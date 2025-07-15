Home Security for Seniors with Arlo

As more Australians choose to age at home, safety and peace of mind become even more important. Living alone can bring real risks, from intrusions to accidents. That’s where Arlo smart home security for seniors makes a difference. It helps older Australians stay protected, connected, and independent.

Arlo offers easy-to-install, wire-free cameras that suit any home. No tools or complex setup required. Seniors can place cameras where they need them—indoors or outdoors—without stress. Power options include solar, plug-in, or rechargeable battery, giving more flexibility.

The Arlo Secure app connects seniors and their families in real time. Loved ones can check in, view live footage, and receive instant alerts. Two-way audio allows direct communication, offering daily reassurance or urgent support.

Smart detection features bring added value. Arlo can tell the difference between people, vehicles, animals, and packages. This means fewer false alerts and more meaningful notifications. Seniors can see who’s at the door without opening it—ideal for safety and convenience.

Personalised features are especially helpful. The system can recognise familiar faces or known cars, displaying names on alerts. For seniors with vision challenges, this is a game-changer.

Arlo also listens. Advanced audio detection alerts families to unusual sounds, like breaking glass, smoke alarms, or loud bangs. Custom detection zones can monitor specific areas like gates or ovens—useful for forgetful moments.

Importantly, Arlo smart home security for seniors supports safety without taking away independence. It’s discreet, reliable, and made to fit into everyday life. Whether it’s checking in on Dad or knowing Nan is okay, Arlo gives peace of mind to the whole family.

With Father’s Day approaching, Arlo systems start from just $69. A practical gift that keeps on giving. For more products visit arlo.com/en-au

