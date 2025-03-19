Hisense New C2 and C2 Ultra Projectors

Hisense has officially launched its latest premium laser cinema range in Australia, introducing the C2 and C2 Ultra 4K TriChroma Laser Mini Projectors. First revealed at CES 2025, the C2 family offers a compact yet powerful solution for home entertainment enthusiasts seeking a cinema-like experience without the need for a massive setup.

Both models feature Hisense’s proprietary LPU Digital Laser Engine, delivering exceptional image clarity and colour accuracy. The projectors offer versatile screen sizes, starting at 65 inches and expanding to a breathtaking 300 inches. With TriChroma technology, they achieve 110% of the BT.2020 colour gamut, delivering true-to-life colours with stunning depth. The C2 offers 2,000 ANSI lumens of peak brightness, while the C2 Ultra boasts 3,000 ANSI lumens, ensuring vibrant and detailed visuals, even in well-lit rooms.

For an enhanced audio experience, the C2 Ultra comes with an integrated subwoofer, providing deeper, richer sound. Its ‘Designed for Xbox’ certification offers plug-and-play optimisation, making it perfect for gaming. The Ultra model also features an optical zoom range of 0.9 ~ 1.5:1, allowing flexible placement without compromising image quality.

Shared Features

Both models are equipped with Auto Magic AI and DTS:X, which intelligently detect the screen surface and surrounding environment. Whether projecting onto a wall, screen, or ceiling, the projectors automatically adjust the image and sound for optimal performance. Their innovative gimbal design offers 360° horizontal and 135° vertical rotation, providing ultimate flexibility in any space.

Hisense’s C2 and C2 Ultra projectors are now available at major Australian retailers. The C2 is priced at $3,499 AUD, while the C2 Ultra retails for $4,499 AUD.

If you’re looking to transform your living room into a cinema, the Hisense C2 and C2 Ultra projectors deliver a big-screen experience with compact convenience. With industry-leading visuals, powerful audio, and flexible design, they redefine home entertainment.

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au