Hisense Announces Official Partnership with FIFA Club World Cup 2025

Hisense has become the first Official Partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™. Marking a significant milestone in its global brand journey. FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced this new partnership in Shanghai, praising Hisense as a world-leading brand that shares FIFA’s commitment to innovation and excellence.

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ will feature 32 of the world’s top football clubs. And also promises a thrilling spectacle for fans worldwide. With Hisense’s involvement, the tournament will be elevated through advanced technology and unique fan engagement opportunities. Hisense’s state-of-the-art TVs and appliances will feature prominently across the tournament, showcasing their latest innovations to a global audience.

Chairman Jia Shaoqian expressed pride in aligning with such a prestigious event. Noting that it embodies Hisense’s “champion spirit” and goal of building a world-class brand. Hisense’s advanced AI TVs, powered by the Xinghai large model, support continuous smart upgrades, providing a cutting-edge experience for viewers. This technology will bring fans closer to the action, making the game more engaging and accessible.

This partnership enhances Hisense’s sports marketing strategy, furthering its reputation as a leader in smart home appliances. Already a global partner for previous FIFA World Cups™ and UEFA European Championships, Hisense continues to expand its product range. From AI-enhanced TVs to connected refrigerators and air conditioners, the company’s ConnectLife platform fosters seamless interconnectivity among household devices, aiming to improve everyday living.

Hisense and FIFA partnership will surely bring the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ to audiences worldwide, the brand reinforces its commitment to quality, innovation, and an enriched fan experience.

