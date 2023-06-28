Hisense 2023 TV and Laser range
The Hisense 2023 TV and Laser range is coming soon with four new Mini-LED TV models ranging from 55-100” and two new lasers, one capable of a 130” image.
We have not had time to analyse the TV range yet, but, significantly, there are no new 2023 4K OLED X series, ULED (QD/LCD U9, U8 and U7) and only two new low-cost 4K UHD LCD models (A6KAU and A7KAU). ‘K’ denotes 2023 models (H for 2022).
Initial Hisense 2023 TV and Laser range
|Model
|Availability
|RRP
|L9HSET TriChroma Laser TV – this is a 2022 model
Ultra Short Throw ALR screen included
3000 ANSI Lumens
Three Lasers (RGB) DLP/DMD
NTSC 145%/107% of BT.2020
Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10
2x 20W 2.0 speaker (Dolby Atmos decode)
HDMI 2.0
Wi-Fi 5 AC
VIDAA 6
25K lamp life (drop to 50%)
|Now
|$6,499 (100”)
$7,499 (120”)
|PX2-PRO TriChroma Laser Cinema (90” – 130”)
Ultra Short Throw
Screen not included.
2400 ANSI Lumens
Three lasers (RGB) DLP/DMD
NTSC 145%/107% of BT.2020
Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10
2x 15W 2.0 speaker (Dolby Atmos decode)
HDMI 2.0/Wi-Fi 5 AC
VIDAA 6
25K lamp life (drop to 50%)
|August onwards
|$3,999 (90” – 130”)
|U6KAU Mini-LED TV
Nits not disclosed
Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+
2.0 sound, Dolby Atmos decode
|July onwards
|$1,199 (55”) $1,499 (65”) $1,999 (75”)
|U7KAU ULED Mini-LED TV
Nits not disclosed
Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ Adaptive
2.1 sound, Dolby Atmos decode
|July onwards
|$1,499 (55”) $2,299 (65”) $2,999 (75”) $3,999 (85”) $6,999 (100”)
|U8KAU ULED Mini-LED TV
1300nits peak brightness
Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ Adaptive, and IMAX Enhanced,
2.1.2 sound, Dolby Atmos decode
|July onwards
|$2,499 (65”) $3,499 (75”)
|UXAU ULED Mini-LED Pro TV
Up to 20K backlights, 5000 dimming zones and 2500nits peak brightness (85” model)
Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ Adaptive and IMAX Enhanced
4.1.2 sound, Dolby Atmos decode
|Sept onwards
|$4,999 (75”) $ 9,999 (85”)
All come with a three-year ACL warranty (conditions apply to TVs located outside 25km from a service agent), VIDAA U7 operating system (VIDAA U6 on U6K and Lasers), HDMI 2.1 (HDMI 2.0 on U6K and Lasers), Google Home/Apple AirPlay and Amazon Alexa.
