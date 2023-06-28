Hisense 2023 TV and Laser range

The Hisense 2023 TV and Laser range is coming soon with four new Mini-LED TV models ranging from 55-100” and two new lasers, one capable of a 130” image.

We have not had time to analyse the TV range yet, but, significantly, there are no new 2023 4K OLED X series, ULED (QD/LCD U9, U8 and U7) and only two new low-cost 4K UHD LCD models (A6KAU and A7KAU). ‘K’ denotes 2023 models (H for 2022).

Initial Hisense 2023 TV and Laser range

All come with a three-year ACL warranty (conditions apply to TVs located outside 25km from a service agent), VIDAA U7 operating system (VIDAA U6 on U6K and Lasers), HDMI 2.1 (HDMI 2.0 on U6K and Lasers), Google Home/Apple AirPlay and Amazon Alexa.

