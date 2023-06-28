Hisense 2023 TV and Laser range

The Hisense 2023 TV and Laser range is coming soon with four new Mini-LED TV models ranging from 55-100” and two new lasers, one capable of a 130” image.

We have not had time to analyse the TV range yet, but, significantly, there are no new 2023 4K OLED X series, ULED (QD/LCD U9, U8 and U7) and only two new low-cost 4K UHD LCD models (A6KAU and A7KAU). ‘K’ denotes 2023 models (H for 2022).

Initial Hisense 2023 TV and Laser range

Hisense 2023 TV and Laser
ModelAvailabilityRRP
L9HSET  TriChroma Laser TV  – this is a 2022 model
Ultra Short Throw ALR screen included
3000 ANSI Lumens
Three Lasers (RGB) DLP/DMD
NTSC 145%/107% of BT.2020
Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10
2x 20W 2.0 speaker (Dolby Atmos decode)
HDMI 2.0
Wi-Fi 5 AC
VIDAA 6
25K lamp life (drop to 50%)		Now$6,499 (100”)
$7,499 (120”)
PX2-PRO  TriChroma Laser Cinema (90” – 130”)
Ultra Short Throw
Screen not included.
2400 ANSI Lumens
Three lasers (RGB) DLP/DMD
NTSC 145%/107% of BT.2020
Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10
2x 15W 2.0 speaker (Dolby Atmos decode)
HDMI 2.0/Wi-Fi 5 AC
VIDAA 6
25K lamp life (drop to 50%)		August onwards$3,999 (90” – 130”)
U6KAU Mini-LED TV  
Nits not disclosed
Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+
2.0 sound, Dolby Atmos decode  		July onwards$1,199 (55”) $1,499 (65”) $1,999 (75”)
U7KAU  ULED Mini-LED TV
Nits not disclosed
Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ Adaptive
2.1 sound, Dolby Atmos decode		July onwards$1,499 (55”) $2,299 (65”) $2,999 (75”) $3,999 (85”) $6,999 (100”)
U8KAU ULED Mini-LED TV
1300nits peak brightness
Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ Adaptive, and IMAX Enhanced,
2.1.2 sound, Dolby Atmos decode		July onwards$2,499 (65”) $3,499 (75”)
UXAU ULED Mini-LED Pro TV
Up to 20K backlights, 5000 dimming zones and 2500nits peak brightness (85” model)
Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ Adaptive and IMAX Enhanced
4.1.2 sound, Dolby Atmos decode  		Sept onwards$4,999 (75”) $ 9,999 (85”)

All come with a three-year ACL warranty (conditions apply to TVs located outside 25km from a service agent), VIDAA U7 operating system (VIDAA U6 on U6K and Lasers), HDMI 2.1 (HDMI 2.0 on U6K and Lasers), Google Home/Apple AirPlay and Amazon Alexa.

