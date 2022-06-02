Hisense 2022 soundbar range

The Hisense 2022 soundbar range includes a new U5120G, 12 speaker, 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos soundbar at the low price of $799. We have not reviewed it yet, but it is certainly attractive at that price.

The Hisense 2022 soundbar range (website) has three products – all of which are value leaders.

The U5120G Dolby Atmos Sound Bar has:

RRP $799 from Hisense approved retailers (but Videopro has it for $475 plus delivery)

510W including 8” 180W wireless subwoofer and 11 x 30W speakers Front-firing left/right/centre woofers (4) Front-firing left/right/centre tweeters (3) left/right side-firing surround woofers (2) right/left up-firing woofers (2)

Dolby Atmos and DTS licensed decoders (will also decode PCM 2.0 to 7.1 surround)

Sub-woofer covers from 40-120Hz (mid-bass)

HDMI eARC out

2 X HDMI in with 4K and 3D pass-through

Optical In

Coax In

USB-C for wireless rear surround speaker dongle (optional rear speakers)

USB-A for music playback and firmware updates

Bluetooth 4.2 (No Wi-Fi or voice assistant)

AI equaliser and Movie/Music/News/Night/Sport/Game pre-sets

Wall mountable (comes with brackets)

IR 17 function remote

Soundbar 1200 x 73 x 113 x 5kg and Sub 250 x 355 x 338 x 7kg

.5W power at idle and up to 80W

12-months warranty

Website and manual

With a strong centre channel (2 woofers and a tweeter) is should be good for clear voice needed for the hearing impaired.

“Australians are increasingly seeking to enhance their at-home entertainment experience, so we are thrilled to be expanding our local Sound Bar offering here to continue delivering our customers the very best in audio,” said Nick Peters, Head of Marketing at Hisense Australia.

CyberShack has requested a review unit.

HS312 3.1m (Dolby Atmos decode capable downmix to 3.1 – no up-firing speakers)

RRP $699 (JB Hi-Fi, Good Guys, Bing Lee and more are selling it at $299)

300W including 8” 120W subwoofer and 180W soundbar Left/Centre/Right 30W woofer (3) Left/Centre/Right 30W tweeter (3)

Wireless sub-woofer covers from 40-120Hz (mid-bass)

Downmixes all signals to 3.1, including Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio and PCM multichannel

HDMI ARC (no uncompressed DA passthrough) out

HDMI x 2 input (ditto)

Optical, Coaxial, AUX and 3.5mm inputs

BT 4.2

Wall mount included

USB-A for music playback and firmware update

Soundbar 980 x 62 x 90 x 3kg and subwoofer 240 x 420 x 240 x 5.5kg

.5W power at idle and up to 30W

12-months warranty

Website and Manual

This is not a Dolby Atmos soundbar as it does not have up-firing channels. It will decode and downmixes DA (not DTS) to 3.1.

HS218 2.1

RRP $349 (Seen for $198)

200W including 60W subwoofer and 4 x 30W speakers Left/Right woofers Left/Right Tweeters

Wireless sub-woofer covers from 40-120Hz (mid-bass)

All audio (PCM and Dolby Digital) is converted/downmixed to 2.1

HDMI ARC out

Optical, Coaxial, AUX and 3.5mm inputs

BT 4.2

Wall mount included

USB-A for music playback and firmware update

Soundbar 960 x 58 x 82 x 2kg and subwoofer 170 x 342 x 313 x 5.5kg

.5W power at idle and up to 30W

12-months warranty

Website and Manual

It is a basic 2.1 soundbar that will enhance your TV sound. The lack of a centre channel, e.g., 3.1, means there is no clear voice channel for the hearing impaired.

