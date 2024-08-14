Google Launches Pixel 9 Pro Fold in Australia

Google has announced the arrival of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in Australia this September. Alongside, they have revealed the latest Pixel 9 lineup, including the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google’s first foldable phone, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, is now available for pre-order in Australia. This device offers the best of Google AI on a large scale.

When folded, it’s a full 6.3-inch Pixel phone. When opened, it becomes an 8-inch display, ideal for multitasking with Split Screen, enjoying big-screen entertainment, and using Google’s AI-powered photo editing tools.

Designed for convenience, it’s slim, sleek, and features a high-strength hinge that ensures durability with every fold.

The Fold includes an ultra-thin triple rear camera system with built-in AI. This makes it easy to take stunning selfies, capture incredible group photos, and apply custom edits.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold starts at $2,699 (RRP) and is available for pre-order now. It will be on shelves from 2 September and comes in Porcelain and Obsidian. You can purchase it from the Google Store, JB Hi-Fi, Telstra, Optus, Harvey Norman, Officeworks, and Vodafone.

Read 10 things to know about the Pixel 9 Pro Fold here

Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL

The new Pixel 9 range, powered by the Google Tensor G4 chip, brings more options and advanced AI capabilities.

For the first time, the Pro model comes in two sizes: the Pixel 9 Pro with a 6.3-inch display and the Pixel 9 Pro XL with a 6.8-inch display. Both models offer the same specs and features. The classic Pixel 9 also has a 6.3-inch display.

The Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL boast the most powerful Pixel camera yet, cutting-edge video quality, and new AI-powered editing features like “Add Me,” which allows you to add people to group photos retroactively.

The built-in Gemini AI assistant enhances productivity, while a seven-year guarantee of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates ensures longevity.

The Pixel 9 Pro starts at $1,699 (RRP), and the Pixel 9 Pro XL at $1,849 (RRP). They are available in Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, and Rose Quartz. The Pixel 9 starts at $1,349 (RRP) and comes in Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen, and Peony. All devices are available for pre-order now and will be in stores from 22 August at the Google Store, JB Hi-Fi, Telstra, Optus, Harvey Norman, Officeworks, and Vodafone.

Read 10 things to know about the new Pixel 9 devices here

More Pixel Devices on the Way

Google has also announced upcoming additions to the Pixel family. The Pixel Watch 3 will be available from 10 September, and the Pixel Buds Pro 2 from 26 September.