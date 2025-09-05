Father’s Day Arlo Security Cameras: Smarter Gifts for Dad

This Father’s Day, go beyond socks and mugs. Give Dad smarter protection with Father’s Day Arlo security cameras. Built for every kind of dad, Arlo offers smart security solutions that are simple to set up, powerful to use, and reliable every day.

The Arlo Essential Outdoor Camera (2nd Gen) and Essential Indoor Camera (2nd Gen) are the perfect starting point. With clear 2K video, Dad can keep an eye on the family, pets, and home in real time. The Essential range is battery-powered for wire-free placement or plug-in for always-on security. Easy to install and easy to trust, they suit dads who value clarity and convenience.

For dads who want premium features without complexity, the Arlo Pro 5 2K steps up. It delivers crisp 2K video, colour night vision, and a built-in spotlight. With an Arlo Secure Plus subscription, Dad gets smart notifications and person recognition. The Pro 5 is weather-ready and simple to install, making it ideal for dads who want smarter security without the fuss.

The top of the line is the Arlo Ultra 2. It captures stunning 4K HDR video with a wide 180-degree field of view. Paired with Arlo Secure Plus, Dad benefits from advanced AI features like vehicle and person detection. It’s the ultimate gift for dads who demand the very best in home protection.

This Father’s Day, Father’s Day Arlo security cameras make the perfect gift. They keep Dad connected, protected, and confident in securing what matters most.

For more details, visit arlo.com/en-au.