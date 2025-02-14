Faster nbn Fixed Wireless Upgrade – Now Available

The nbn Fixed Wireless upgrade is now complete, delivering faster and more reliable broadband to around 800,000 homes and businesses in regional and remote Australia. This $750 million investment, jointly funded by nbn and the Australian Government, has improved internet speeds, network capacity, and accessibility for those outside major cities.

The upgrade involved enhancing over 2,300 towers, increasing capacity and introducing faster wholesale speed plans through participating internet providers. These improvements mean households and businesses can now enjoy a better experience when streaming, working from home, running online businesses, or staying connected with friends and family.

What’s Changed?

The nbn Fixed Wireless upgrade brings several key benefits:

Faster speeds – The network can now handle more traffic during peak hours, ensuring a smoother online experience.

– The network can now handle more traffic during peak hours, ensuring a smoother online experience. New high-speed plans – Customers can access faster wholesale speed tiers, offering up to five times the previous peak speeds.

– Customers can access faster wholesale speed tiers, offering up to five times the previous peak speeds. Expanded access – More than 120,000 premises that previously relied on the Sky Muster satellite service can now connect to Fixed Wireless.

– More than 120,000 premises that previously relied on the Sky Muster satellite service can now connect to Fixed Wireless. Enhanced performance – The upgrade has boosted the capacity of the Fixed Wireless network, supporting more devices and improving reliability.

Gavin Williams, Chief Development Officer – Regional and Remote at nbn, said the upgrades mark a major step forward for regional connectivity:

“This program ensures that people in rural and remote areas can experience faster speeds and more reliable internet, even during peak periods. More homes and businesses can now enjoy the benefits of a stronger nbn network.”

With more Australians working and learning from home, reliable internet is more important than ever. To check if your home or business can now access nbn Fixed Wireless, visit nbn.com.au/check.

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au