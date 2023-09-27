eufy Australia 2023 – new security cameras, baby monitors and a very smart robot vacuum/mop

The eufy Australia 2023 launch saw some new tech for security cameras, baby monitors and a very smart robot vacuum/mop not seen in Australia before.

Things like dual cameras in its security cameras and video doorbells (better coverage and detail), an advanced baby monitor and Smart Socks (health, sleep pattern and heart rate) and a robot vacuum cleaner that has two motors and SES (self-empty station).

We will review these products over the coming weeks (where will I borrow a baby to test the monitor?). eufy Australia said that its user’s privacy is paramount, and its products comply with its major markets – USA, Europe/UK, and Australia. Each has a regional cloud and fully complies with UE GDPR (data protection), California Privacy (perhaps the strictest in the world) and Australian privacy legislation.

Price and Availability

All of the products are available at JB Hi-Fi and myeufy.com.au

Security

S350 Indoor Camera – $249

S340 Solocam – $399

E340 Floodlight – $379

E340 Dual Camera Solo Video Doorbell – $349

Baby

Baby Monitor – $199

Monitor E210 – $329

Add-on Camera for Baby Monitor (for E210) – $159

Smart Sock S320 – $349

Smart Sock S340 (Smart Sock S320 and Wi-Fi Baby Monitor bundle) – $549

Clean

X8 Pro SES – $999

