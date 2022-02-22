Epson RapidReceipt RR600W – scan your receipts in a flash

The Epson RapidReceipt RR600W scanner is a very efficient and fast way to scan and organise printed receipts and upload them to your accounting software.

It is for scanning volumes of receipts and invoices on various paper stocks and weights. Its automatic document feeder scans at up to 35 pages per minute (70 inches per minute), and you can mix varying sizes and types of paper with ease. It scans both sides at once and has a 4000 sheet per day duty cycle.

Epson RapidReceipt RR600W

Website Product Page Price $699 From Epson approved resellers Warranty 12-months ACL with an additional 12 months return to base warranty upon registration Country of Manufacture Philippines Company Epson is a Japanese electronics company. It is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of inkjet printers for consumer, business and industrial use. It also makes scanners, video projectors, watches, point of sale systems, robots and industrial automation equipment, semiconductor devices, crystal oscillators, sensing systems and other associated electronic components. More Cybershack Epson news and reviews

Epson RapidReceipt – Streamlined accounting

The receipt management software quickly identifies and extracts key information from receipts such as dates, amounts, and vendors. You can easily export data to popular finance software such as MYOB, Xero, QuickBooks, Excel, and more. Turn your paper documents into searchable and editable PDFs with PDF handling software.

Stacks of up to 100 sheets of varying sizes of documents will scan at 35 pages per minute.

Connectivity to your desired destination is easy – connect the RapidReceipt with wireless networking, a dedicated USB port, or plug in a USB drive to scan offline. Cloud scanning is available too – the RapidReceipt supports scanning directly to Dropbox, Evernote, Google Drive and OneDrive.

Intelligent image handling ensures you only scan the data you need. The RapidReceipt automatically discards blank scans, corrects skewed images, crops images to keep file size down, and deletes backgrounds for clear images every time.

It’s not just for receipts – the RapidReceipt would be a great choice if you’ve got large documents to digitise quickly. With paper sizes up to A4 combined with its lightning-fast scanning speed, the RapidReceipt is ready for any scanning task.

CyberShack’s view – terrific for small business and accounting departments

Ready to handle your paper receipts more efficiently? The RapidReceipt provides an efficient way to balance your books faster and streamline your accounting. Whether you’re budgeting for the home or handling a small business, the RapidReceipt has the flexibility to work for you.