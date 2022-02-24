Epson ET8550 EcoTank A3 Photo – high quality, low cost

The Epson ET8550 EcoTank A3 Photo will print up to borderless A3+. It uses a unique 6-colour EcoTank with its ‘save the planet’ long life and low energy use, piezo print head.

Epson’s EcoTank printers aren’t just for offices – they’re a great solution for photo printing too. The Epson ET8550 EcoTank A3 Photo is a compelling choice for artists and photographers alike. What is best is that EcoTank is always ready to make prints with high-capacity six-colour ink containers.

Let’s look at the Photo ink tank process

It uses six refillable ink tanks so there is no waste – top them up when low. It uses Claria ink with separate cyan, magenta, yellow and photo black. But it adds Grey (necessary for half-tones) and Pigment black for crisp details. A set costs $174 and yield depends on print size and quality.

Epson ET8550 EcoTank A3 Photo

Website Product range, ET8550 Product Page Price $1,149 From Exclusive to Harvey Norman Warranty 12-months ACL with an additional 12 months return to base warranty upon registration Country of Manufacture Philippines Company Epson is a Japanese electronics company. It is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of inkjet printers for consumer, business and industrial use. It also makes scanners, video projectors, watches, point of sale systems, robots and industrial automation equipment, semiconductor devices, crystal oscillators, sensing systems and other associated electronic components. More Cybershack Epson news and reviews

Features

The EcoTank Photo ET8550 has an A4 scanner as well as A3+ printing. The six Claria T552 premium ink refill tanks should provide 5000 colour pages. It will print at 16/12 mono/colour A4 pages per minute so it is good for general home and office use. A 4×6″ photo is about 15 seconds.

Connectivity is via Wi-Fi, Ethernet and USB and you can print directly from an iOS or Android smartphone.

The 4.3″ colour touch Menu navigation is easy.

Separate paper trays mean you can use regular printer paper for documents. You can keep specialised photo paper ready to go in a dedicated tray. That means no swapping paper when you need to print something different.

CyberShack’s view – Epson ET8550 EcoTank A3 Photo is good for home, office and photos

It’s hard to find a printer better suited for multiple purposes. The Epson ET8550 EcoTank A3 Photo offers a compelling combination of features. With high-quality photo printing, A3 paper handling, scanner, and tank-based ink delivery, it is a truly excellent multi-purpose printer.