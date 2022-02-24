Epson EcoTank Pro ET-5800 – EcoTank for the office

The Epson EcoTank Pro ET-5800 is one of Epson’s big guns for small businesses with dual paper trays, 25ppm (mono) and comprehensive multi-function features. It is a keeper.

Small business benefits from low print per-page costs, fast first-page-out, reliability and hassle-free maintenance.

Epson EcoTank Pro ET5800

Website Product range, ET-5800 Product Page Price $1,149 From All Epson resellers Warranty 12-months ACL with an additional 12 months return to base warranty upon registration Country of Manufacture Philippines

Features

This printer offers many features small offices will love – high-quality prints, durable pigment inks, 500-sheet paper capacity, and a double-sided automatic document feeder for simple document copying.

Since most printed documents are five pages or less, first-page-out time is crucial. ET5800 is much faster (<10 seconds) than most laser printers since it doesn’t have to warm up.

With an ongoing speed of 25/12 mono/colour pages per minute, it is no slouch for longer documents either.

Epson’s Durabrite T542 pigment-based inks cost about $108 and print up to 6000 pages easily withstanding highlighter use without smudging, water resistance, and sharp text quality. Enough ink for up to 4500 black-and-white pages is included in the box.

Connectivity is Wi-Fi, Ethernet and USB. You can print from Google Drive and all its related apps using Google Cloud Print.

Saving consumables is important for any office, and the ET5800’s two-sided copying and printing offers an easy solution to halve your paper consumption.

Faxes are as fast as three seconds per page with up to 550 pages stored in memory, along with up to 200-speed dial numbers.

Paper handling is important for any printer to reduce downtime, so the split trays hold 250 pages each – print from one while reloading the other. There’s also a rear specialty paper tray for printing on envelopes, card stock, and other special media.

CyberShack’s View – Epson EcoTank Pro ET-5800 for the office

The EcoTank Pro range provides a compelling choice for small to medium offices – you can lower costs while maintaining performance with reduced downtime. Its small footprint ensures you keep your office space tidy, and its easy maintenance with mess-free refills keeps your printer going all day long. If you’re making the switch from a laser printer, the EcoTank Pro is definitely up to the task.

