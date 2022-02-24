Epson EcoTank ET1810 and ET4850 – from entry-level to ultimate

Epson EcoTank ET1810 and ET4850 are ink tank printers that provide benefits over traditional laser or cartridge-based printers. The tiny print cost per page is the main benefit.

Instead of replacing entire cartridges, these tank printers use liquid ink refills. Just fill the tank, and you are ready to go. So, whether you need a straight entry-level printer or the ultimate multi-function printer, look at the Epson EcoTank range

The Epson EcoTank ET2850 reviewed here uses the same technology. The review is worth a read as page speeds differentiate the models and whether they have Multi-function options.

Epson EcoTank ET1810 and ET4850

Website Product range, ET1810 Product Page and ET4850 Product Page Price $299 and $649 From Exclusive to Harvey Norman Warranty 12-months ACL with an additional 12 months return to base warranty upon registration Country of Manufacture Philippines Company Epson is a Japanese electronics company. It is one of the world's largest manufacturers of inkjet printers for consumer, business and industrial use.

Ecotank ET1810 – entry-level printer

Epson’s entry-level Ecotank model is a great introduction to tank-based printing. It is 10/5 pages per minute (mono/colour). The package includes enough ink for 3600 black-and-white pages or up to 6500 colour pages. A set of refills is around $70 and yields between 4500 and 7500 pages (depends on the amount of black and colour used). Connect via USB or Wi-Fi on the home network.

Ecotank ET4850 – Photocopy, Scan, Fax

The ET4850 is the top of the consumer range and increases speeds to 15/8.5 ppm (mono/colour). It adds an automatic document feeder for scanning, photocopy and fax.

It comes with enough ink for 14,000 pages. A replacement set costs $77 and prints between 6000 and 7500 pages depending on mono and colour use.

The single-sided automatic document feeder holds up to 30 pages. You can lift the lid for flat-bad scanning too.

It comes with USB, Ethernet and Wi-Fi connection, and you can print directly from Windows, Mac, Android or iOS.

This has auto-duplex two-sided printing, saving paper.

CyberShack view – from entry-level to ultimate

Either one of these printers would make for an excellent home office printer. If you’re looking for low upfront, no-frills, and low print cost, the ET1810 is a great option. The ET4850 easily handles all functions a home office or small office needs with photocopying and scanning with all the benefits of a tank-based ink system.

Make the switch to tank printers and save money and the environment simultaneously. It’s a huge win-win.