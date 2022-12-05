EcoFlow – power for blackouts, campers and more
The EcoFlow mantra is to create the world’s most innovative, eco-friendly power solutions that enable you to live, dream, and explore without limits. In other words, a range of solar generators and panels, portable power banks, portable air conditioners and power kits.
If you have yet to hear of EcoFlow (AU website), pop on down to Harvey Norman or look online for a selection of the more popular items. It is a recent Chinese Unicorn company created by Wang Lei, who graduated from the Master of Entrepreneurship and Technology Innovation (METI) program at Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business CKGSB.
Its first product, the River portable power station, was crowdfunded by Indiegogo, where it raised over US$1 million. Its following product, the Delta series, was crowdfunded on Kickstarter, where it raised US$2.4m in 48 days. Time Magazine listed Delta as one of the best innovations of 2021. It is now a private company attracting over US$1000m in venture capital from US investors.
EcoFlow is going places and is increasingly used by emergency services, SES, smaller businesses, and medical practices to keep the lights on.
Delta series (think of these as large power banks)
- Pro: 3.6-25kWh and 3600-7200W 240VAC output (can be charged at EV stations)
- Max: 2kWh capacity and 2400W 240VAC output
- Deltas 2: 1024Wh and 1800W output
- Delta: 1.2Wh capacity and 1800W output
- Mini: 882Wh capacity ad 1400W output
Wh means Watts for an hour (kWh = 1000 watts/hr), and watts output means the maximum combined wattage, e.g., a laptop may draw 65-100W, a LED light bulb 5W or a TV 300W etc.
These feature USB-C and USB-A ports and can fast-charge from a standard 240V socket in under 2 hours. The App or a readout shows battery percentage/time left, Input and output wattages. Solar panels can charge in 4-8 hours. Some have expandable battery packs and recharge cycles of over 3000 full charges.
River Series
- Pro: 720-1440Wh, 600W output
- Max: 576Wh, 600W output
- River: 288Wh, 600W output
- Mini: 210wH, 300W output
Expansion is via extra batteries or powered by solar panels, 240V wall sockets, or a dedicated car 12 or 24V, 8A.
River uses lower-cost nickel, manganese, and cobalt (NCM) batteries with shorter recharge cycles. Some newer models, like the River 2, use a lithium iron phosphate battery (LFP) for over 3000 full charges.
Solar Panels
Delta series has portable monocrystalline panels, including
- 60W 2-panel
- 110W 4-panel
- 160W 4-panel
- 220W Bifacial 4-panel
- 400W 4-panel
Wave portable air conditioners
- 4000BTU 1008Wh NCM battery for an area up to 6m2 (3 x 2m) or 15m3.
- IP-rated for outdoor use and optional ducting kits
- Add on 1008Wh 3-hour battery
- 200W solar panel
- Or use Delta or River series power banks
Dual Fuel 80cc generator
- 20kWh/1600W capacity with 9kg LPG
- 5.4kWh/1800W 4L petrol tank
- 56067dB noise
- Rated for 3.5 hours under continuous load
- Direct DC fast charge for Delta series
- App control
- CO Alert and more safety features
Ecoflow also has a range of DIY power kits for cars, vans, homes and off-grid.