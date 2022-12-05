EcoFlow – power for blackouts, campers and more

The EcoFlow mantra is to create the world’s most innovative, eco-friendly power solutions that enable you to live, dream, and explore without limits. In other words, a range of solar generators and panels, portable power banks, portable air conditioners and power kits.

If you have yet to hear of EcoFlow (AU website), pop on down to Harvey Norman or look online for a selection of the more popular items. It is a recent Chinese Unicorn company created by Wang Lei, who graduated from the Master of Entrepreneurship and Technology Innovation (METI) program at Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business CKGSB.

Its first product, the River portable power station, was crowdfunded by Indiegogo, where it raised over US$1 million. Its following product, the Delta series, was crowdfunded on Kickstarter, where it raised US$2.4m in 48 days. Time Magazine listed Delta as one of the best innovations of 2021. It is now a private company attracting over US$1000m in venture capital from US investors.

EcoFlow is going places and is increasingly used by emergency services, SES, smaller businesses, and medical practices to keep the lights on.

Delta series (think of these as large power banks)

Pro: 3.6-25kWh and 3600-7200W 240VAC output (can be charged at EV stations)

Max: 2kWh capacity and 2400W 240VAC output

Deltas 2: 1024Wh and 1800W output

Delta: 1.2Wh capacity and 1800W output

Mini: 882Wh capacity ad 1400W output

Wh means Watts for an hour (kWh = 1000 watts/hr), and watts output means the maximum combined wattage, e.g., a laptop may draw 65-100W, a LED light bulb 5W or a TV 300W etc.

These feature USB-C and USB-A ports and can fast-charge from a standard 240V socket in under 2 hours. The App or a readout shows battery percentage/time left, Input and output wattages. Solar panels can charge in 4-8 hours. Some have expandable battery packs and recharge cycles of over 3000 full charges.

River Series

Pro: 720-1440Wh, 600W output

Max: 576Wh, 600W output

River: 288Wh, 600W output

Mini: 210wH, 300W output

Expansion is via extra batteries or powered by solar panels, 240V wall sockets, or a dedicated car 12 or 24V, 8A.

River uses lower-cost nickel, manganese, and cobalt (NCM) batteries with shorter recharge cycles. Some newer models, like the River 2, use a lithium iron phosphate battery (LFP) for over 3000 full charges.

Solar Panels

Delta series has portable monocrystalline panels, including

60W 2-panel

110W 4-panel

160W 4-panel

220W Bifacial 4-panel

400W 4-panel

Wave portable air conditioners

4000BTU 1008Wh NCM battery for an area up to 6m2 (3 x 2m) or 15m3.

IP-rated for outdoor use and optional ducting kits

Add on 1008Wh 3-hour battery

200W solar panel

Or use Delta or River series power banks

Dual Fuel 80cc generator

20kWh/1600W capacity with 9kg LPG

5.4kWh/1800W 4L petrol tank

56067dB noise

Rated for 3.5 hours under continuous load

Direct DC fast charge for Delta series

App control

CO Alert and more safety features

Ecoflow also has a range of DIY power kits for cars, vans, homes and off-grid.

