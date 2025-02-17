EcoFlow DELTA 3 Plus and RIVER 3 Plus: Stay Powered Anywhere

EcoFlow has launched two new portable power stations to help Australians stay powered at home and on the go. The EcoFlow DELTA 3 Plus and RIVER 3 Plus offer flexible, fast-charging energy solutions for camping, road trips, and home backup.

EcoFlow DELTA 3 Plus: Reliable Backup Power

The EcoFlow DELTA 3 Plus is a high-capacity power station with a 1024Wh battery and 1800W output. It charges quickly—just 30 minutes from an AC wall socket can power a fridge for five hours.

With 11 output ports, it runs appliances up to 2400W, including ovens, kettles, and hair dryers. It’s also ultra-quiet at 30dB, making it ideal for tents or RVs. At 12.5kg, it’s compact enough for easy transport.

EcoFlow RIVER 3 Plus: Lightweight and Versatile

Weighing just 4.7kg, the EcoFlow RIVER 3 Plus is perfect for campers and road trippers. Its 286Wh capacity can power a Wi-Fi router for 35 hours.

It features fast-charging technology, reducing AC charging time to just one hour. It also supports solar, car, and generator charging. The 10ms UPS function ensures critical devices stay powered during outages.

Availability and Pricing

The EcoFlow DELTA 3 Plus and RIVER 3 Plus are available now via EcoFlow Australia, eBay Australia, and Amazon Australia. The DELTA 3 Plus is priced at $1,599, while the RIVER 3 Plus costs $499.

