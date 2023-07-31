Dyson V15s Detect Submarine – wet and dry cordless vacuum cleaner

No, the Dyson V15s Detect Submarine is not the answer to the AUKUS subs. But it could be handy in cleaning up any noxious spills.

It is based on the Dyson V15 Detect vacuum – sees dust you can’t. Its unique laser fluffy head that helps clean your home. Sorry, the head is not backwards compatible with existing Dyson stick vacs.

The Submarine is for hard floors where a combination of water, roller head absorption and suction effectively remove spills, tough stains, and small dry debris.

Needless to say, thousands of dedicated Dyson engineers feverishly slaved (what else do you do during COVID lockdowns) on this. The result is an eight-point hydration system using a pressurised chamber for optimal saturation across the entire width of the roller.

Eight water jets, evenly spaced along the roller, release precisely 18ml water every minute to wash floors evenly. There is no excess wetness. The 300ml clean water tank cleans up to 110m2.

The motor-driven microfibre roller removes spills, tough stains, and debris. A durable plate extracts contaminated water from the wet roller and deposits it into a separate waste-water tray for easy emptying.



Dyson V15s Detect Submarine cordless vacuum cleaner is available from Dyson online and Dyson Demo stores at $1,549. It will be available from 3 August at select retailers. Includes Digital Motorbar, Wet Roller head, Combi tool, Crevice tool, Hair Screw tool, Wand clip and 2-year warranty.

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete is available exclusively from Dyson online and Dyson Demo stores at 1,649. Includes Dysons HEPA filtration system, Digital Motorbar, Fluffy Optic, Wet Roller head, Combi tool, Built-in Dusting and Crevice tool, Hair Screw tool and Floor Dok Multi.

