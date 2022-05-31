Dyson 2022 vacuum range – no new models but new accessories

The Dyson 2022 vacuum range is unchanged – a responsible thing to do in COVID times. It is hard to substantially improve on the excellent the V15 Detect and V11 Outsize anyway.

Our reviews Dyson V15 Detect vacuum – sees dust you can’t and Dyson V11 Outsize vacuum – size matters place these two well ahead of the stick vacuum pack. CyberShack uses the Detect as its reference device – we run it after testing robot and stick vacs to see how much they missed and it is usually substantial!

But to Dyson, 2022 is about addressing more of the science of cleaning. Specifically, a new de-tangling cleaner head featuring polycarbonate teeth and a new pet groom tool to remove dogs’ loose hairs, pet dander and microscopic skin flakes. It also introduces a Scratch Free Dusting Brush and Awkward Gap Tool attachment.

De-tangling brush bar

It is a motorised head with 56 hair removal vanes, precisely angled to help migrate all hair types directly into the cleaner head. The polycarbonate teeth, combined with a set of spiralling nylon bristles, anti-static carbon fibre filaments, and strong suction power, tackle troublesome tangles and larger debris and microscopic dust.

Groom tool

Pet hair can carry pollen and other allergens around your home and is especially worrisome if the pet shares your bed.

Dyson Groom tool removes your pets’ loose hairs, pet dander and microscopic skin flakes and is compatible with Dyson’s cordless range. It has 364 bristles at 35°, flexing as you brush your pet, reaching through your dog’s coat to grab loose hairs for fast and comfortable grooming. For ease, use a flexible extension hose to connect.

Scratch-free Dusting Brush

equipped with 8,100 ultrafine and densely packed Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) polymer filaments, a material inspired by fine paint and makeup brushes. The bristles are tapered to just 0.05mm, to avoid scratching delicate surfaces. The brush also has a rotating cuff to hygienically and easily remove dust and debris from the bristles.

Awkward Gap Tool

Most crevice tools are rigid, making them hard to use in tight, awkward spaces while flexing crevice tools can lose suction when bent and clog easily. Dyson’s new Awkward Gap Tool twists 22o. It is engineered to reach and clean deep into narrow gaps with a width of just 12.5mm and 254mm reach. The attachment also offers a secondary brush at the tip to tackle the more stubborn messes.

Dyson 2022 vacuum range – price and availability (* Direct Exclusive is only from Dyson)

Machine A$ avail Tools and accessories V8 799 26 May Three tools (Combination, Crevice, Hair Screw) V8 * 799

26 May Six tools: As above plus three tools (Mini Soft Dusting Brush, Fabric & Mattress Tool, Up-Top Adaptor) Cyclone V10 999

26 May Three tools (Combination Tool, Crevice Tool, Hair Screw Tool) Cyclone V10 * 999

26 May Six tools: as above plus three tools (Mini Soft Dusting Brush, Fabric & Mattress Tool, Up-Top Adaptor) V11 1,199

26 May Three tools (Combination Tool, Crevice Tool, Hair Screw Tool) and wand clip V11 * 1,199

26 May Six tools: as above plus three tools (Mini Soft Dusting Brush, Fabric & Mattress Tool, Up-Top Adaptor) Outsize Absolute 1,499 26 May Three tools (Combination Tool, Crevice Tool, Hair Screw Tool) and wand clip Omni-glide 699

26 May Two tools (Combi-Crevice Tool, Mini Motorised Tool) Outsize Complete * 1,549 23 June Six tools: as above plus three tools (Mini Soft Dusting Brush, Fabric & Mattress Tool, Up-Top Adaptor) and Free Standing Dok V12 Detect Slim Absolute 1,299 07 July Three tools (Combination, Crevice, Hair Screw) and wand clip V12 Detect Slim Complete * 1,349 07 July Six tools: As above plus three tools (Mini Soft Dusting Brush, Fabric & Mattress Tool, Up-Top Adaptor) and Free Standing Dok V15 Detect Absolute 1,499 07 July Three tools (Combination Tool, Crevice Tool, Hair Screw Tool) and wand clip V15 Detect Complete * 1,549

07 July Six tools: As above plus three complementary tools (Mini Soft Dusting Brush, Fabric & Mattress Tool, Up-Top Adaptor) and Free Standing Dok Pet Grooming Kit * 129

23 June Includes Dyson Groom Tool, XL extension hose and cord-free adaptor Detail Cleaning Kit 99

23 June Dyson Scratch-free dusting brush, Dyson Awkward Gap Tool, and extension hose

