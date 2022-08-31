DV Safe Phone initiative for domestic violence victims – Motorola helps

The DV Safe Phone initiative provides smartphones and pre-paid SIM cards to victims and potential victims of domestic violence.

Very often, the abuser ‘controls’ the spouse (male or female) by restricting access to a smartphone or installing surreptitious tracking Apps. A smartphone is very likely to be thrown in arguments, anger or rage. DV (domestic violence) victims must have access to a safe phone free from the perpetrators’ control.

DV Safe (website) collects, repurposes, and gifts mobile phones to DV victims. It does this via registered charities, safe houses, and authorities serving this vulnerable community.

Safe Phones are provided as part of an individual’s ‘safe’ or ‘escape’ plan’ offering a lifeline to call for help when needed. Ashton wood – founder

Motorola donated a shipment of smartphones (valued at A$37,000) to the cause. These include a range of brand new, used, and ex-demo units, all in boxes with cables and chargers.

How can you help the DV Safe Phone initiative?

There are over 2 million Australian domestic violence victims. There is an increasing urgency arising from stress related to COVID-19 lockdowns and natural disasters such as floods, droughts and fires.

You can donate funds to this registered charity. For example, $15 will fund a SIM, $50 for a technician to fix damaged phones or more. Or send them an old working smartphone in reasonable condition.

So far, the DV Safe Phone initiative has received over 8.5K phones; given over 3K phones to victims; and supported 110+ front-line agencies and service providers.

How do you get a Safe Phone?

Discreetly. A H.A.L.T. map shows the nearest location and a list of service providers and helplines. H.A.L.T stands for Hannah, Aaliyah, Laianah and Trey (H.A.L.T.) Clarke, whose lives were tragically lost on February 19, 2020.

Motorola is honoured to take part in helping such a vital organisation Kurt Bonnici, Head of Motorola – Australia & New Zealand at Motorola Mobility

CyberShack is publishing this as a public service. Read Motorola news and reviews.

