D-Link DWM-314-G 5G M2M Router: Powering Smarter Connectivity

D-Link A/NZ has launched the D-Link DWM-314-G 5G M2M Router, bringing powerful 5G performance to machine-to-machine connectivity across Australia and New Zealand.

Built for speed and reliability, this new router uses 5G technology to deliver ultra-fast data transfer with low latency. It is designed for always-on environments where downtime is not an option.

The D-Link DWM-314-G 5G M2M Router features automatic failover to keep devices connected if one carrier network goes down. With dual SIM support, businesses can maintain seamless connectivity through both 5G and 4G networks.

This makes it ideal for smart parking poles, kiosks, ATMs, and digital signage. Real-time data transfer and remote management are supported, helping operators monitor and manage systems from anywhere.

A built-in 4-port Gigabit Ethernet switch expands connectivity to multiple devices without extra hardware. This reduces installation costs and makes the router well suited to space-constrained locations.

Security is also a priority. Integrated VPN support protects sensitive data in transit, ensuring secure communication between connected devices and networks.

Installation is simple. The plug-and-play design allows Ethernet-enabled devices to connect instantly, with no special software or pre-configuration required. For more advanced setups, the web-based interface is easy to access using any standard browser.

The router is built for harsh conditions. Its zinc-plated steel enclosure resists corrosion and supports operation in temperatures ranging from -30°C to 70°C. This makes it suitable for outdoor and industrial deployments.

Flexible wall and DIN-rail mounting options allow it to be installed almost anywhere. From service stations and retail sites to surveillance systems and Smart Bus Stops, the DWM-314-G adapts to a wide range of use cases.

With fast speeds, strong security, and industrial-grade durability, the D-Link DWM-314-G 5G M2M Router is designed to support the next generation of connected infrastructure.

The new D-Link DWM-314-G 5G Multi-Connect Dual SIM M2M VPN Router is available now from www.dlink.com.au, www.dlink.co.nz and all authorised D-Link resellers and partners in Australia and New Zealand for the RRP of AU$1249.95 and NZ$1499.99