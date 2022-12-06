Cygnett – for all your smartphone accessories

Melbourne-based Cygnett sells over 100 digital accessory products, including cables, chargers, cases and a full range of Power Banks, to over 200,000 retail outlets in 42 countries. Not bad for an Aussie.

Chances are that Cygnett will be the brand you chose at Harvey Norman that stocks over half the Cygnett range, particularly its phone cases, USB and Qi chargers, cables, dongles, and power banks.

The 2022 range is too comprehensive to cover here, but a few items caught CyberShack’s eye.

Power Banks have become the must-have product of the year, especially as Apple iPhones can chew through the juice when used for games and video.

The Pro series are USB-C PD-compatible power banks with USB-A and USB-C outputs. They fast charge from any USB-C wall charger, preferably 65W but will charge more slowly from 30W.

20,000 (74Wh capacity) with number readout of remaining battery life $149.95

25,000 (92.5Wh) with number readout $197

27,000mAh (99.9Wh) LED light readout $179.95 but on special

Depending on the model, you can usually charge one 60W device (MacBook Pro 15”) and two USB devices simultaneously.

PowerMax wall chargers

The new buzzword is GaN (Gallium Nitride) which is new technology to replace traditional bulky transformers inside the charger, ergo a smaller, higher capacity and more efficient.

PowerMaxx 70W dual GaN wall charger $89.95 supports up to 65W PD charging (laptops and smartphones) and up to 45W PPS charging in two USB-C ports (total combined output of two ports is 65W). It is ideal for charging a ChargeUP Pro power bank or a second charger for most laptops up to 15”.

PowerPlus wall chargers

These are traditional chargers, all with the Australian RNZ-Tick certification, so they are safe and have many power protection features.

They come in 12, 18, 24, 25, 30, 32, 45, and 60W outputs, some with USB-A, USB-C or both outputs. They are suitable for Apple iPhone, Samsung, Google Pixel and almost any Android device. These generally output PPS fixed 5V/2.4A with 30W or above using 5V/3A/15W, 9V/2.2A/20W, 9V/3A/27W, 12V/1.67A/20W, 15V/3A/45W and 20V/3A/60W – not PD variable volt/amps as GaN can.

MagStand for iPad 10, 11 and 12.9” $99.95

A super strong magnetic stand to make an iPad more productive.

