Cloud Wireless Networking Provider of the Year – Big Win for D-Link

D-Link has been named Cloud Wireless Networking Provider of the Year at the Cloud Connect Conference and Awards 2024. This prestigious accolade highlights D-Link’s leadership in delivering innovative cloud-managed wireless networking solutions.

Graeme Reardon, Managing Director of D-Link A/NZ, said the award showcases the company’s dedication to empowering businesses with modern digital solutions. He noted that the recognition is especially significant in Australia and New Zealand, where cloud adoption is rapidly growing.

D-Link’s D-ECS Cloud platform has been key to this success. The platform enables seamless integration with mobile edge devices and delivers high-performance networking to boost productivity and profitability. It also supports organisations embracing 5G, LTE, and IoT technologies.

D-Link places a strong emphasis on usability, scalability, and security. These qualities make their solutions adaptable for small businesses and large enterprises alike. The company’s commitment to seamless integration ensures a smooth transition for organisations moving to cloud-managed environments.

The pandemic accelerated the shift to cloud-first strategies, and D-Link remains ahead of the curve. Their scalable and flexible solutions ensure businesses can adapt quickly while maintaining efficiency.

This award also acknowledges D-Link’s exceptional customer service and commitment to ongoing innovation. As companies continue their digital transformation journeys, D-Link stands out as a trusted partner.

With a proven track record of reliability and innovation, D-Link continues to shape the future of cloud networking in Australia, New Zealand, and beyond.

For more information about D-Link’s business solutions, visit their website.

