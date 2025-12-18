LG SIGNATURE CES 2026: AI-Powered Luxury Appliances Revealed

LG SIGNATURE CES 2026 marked a major milestone for LG Electronics. The premium brand celebrated 10 years of innovation at CES in Las Vegas. It also revealed its most advanced lineup yet.

The new LG SIGNATURE collection blends elevated design with powerful AI. It stays true to the brand’s idea of quiet luxury. Clean lines. Premium materials. Technology that works in the background.

At the core is LG’s AI Core-Tech. It powers smarter, more personalised experiences across the range. Generative AI features help appliances adapt to how people live and cook every day.

The standout is the new LG SIGNATURE refrigerator. It showcases LG’s vision for the intelligent kitchen. Conversational AI, built on Large Language Model technology, allows natural voice interactions. Users can ask questions and receive tailored suggestions. A new 6.8-inch LCD display supports cooling management to keep food fresher for longer. The AI Fresh feature even pre-cools the fridge up to two hours before expected door openings.

Food management is also smarter. The LG SIGNATURE Smart InstaView™ refrigerator uses ThinQ™ Food and an internal camera to identify ingredients, suggest recipes and offer substitutions. When idle, the T-OLED InstaView panel can display elegant visuals to enhance the kitchen space.

Cooking gets an upgrade too. The LG SIGNATURE Oven Range includes Gourmet AI, which recognises more than 85 dishes and selects the right settings automatically. AI Browning tracks bread as it bakes and sends alerts via the ThinQ app. Users can monitor cooking in real time and share results easily.

Design remains central. The new lineup follows the Refined Minimal identity, with horizontal lines and iconic gold accents. LG also introduced three new design collections: Seamless, Iconic and Tailored.

LG SIGNATURE CES 2026 reinforces LG’s leadership in premium appliances. It sets a new benchmark for intelligent, expressive living.

