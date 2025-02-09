Swann CES 2025 Unveils Advanced MaxRanger4K Range

Swann is redefining home security at CES 2025 with its latest innovations. The expanded Swann MaxRanger4K security range now includes smarter, more powerful solutions for every property. Designed for both urban and rural homes, these advanced cameras and doorbells offer superior coverage, reliability, and ease of use.

The MaxRanger4K Mini is a compact yet powerful security camera, perfect for apartments and small homes. It provides ultra-clear 4K video, night vision, and motion detection to keep your space secure. Need an off-grid solution? The MaxRanger4K Solar runs on built-in solar panels, making it an ideal choice for remote locations or eco-conscious homeowners.

For larger properties, the MaxRanger4K Pro delivers unmatched coverage with a wireless range of up to 1 kilometre. No more blind spots—every inch of your property stays protected, whether it’s a large backyard, farm, or warehouse.

Swann is also enhancing home access with the MaxRanger4K Video Doorbell, featuring SwannShield AI. This intelligent voice assistant greets visitors, provides real-time updates, and deters unwanted guests, even when you’re not home.

One of the biggest breakthroughs is the Xtreem4K with AI Defender. This isn’t just a security camera—it’s an active defence system. Using AI-powered detection, it can identify movement, trigger alerts, and even communicate with visitors or potential intruders. Whether you’re at home or away, it provides a new level of security and control.

Swann’s CES 2025 showcase proves its commitment to smarter, more reliable security. Whether you live in the city or the outback, Swann MaxRanger4K security solutions offer the protection you need. Visit swann.com to learn more.

