Roborock Smart Cleaning: Saros Z70, 10R, 10 & F25 Series

Roborock is redefining home cleaning with its latest innovations. At CES, the company introduced cutting-edge robot vacuums and stick vacuums designed for efficiency, power, and convenience. Whether you need hands-free cleaning or a powerful cordless vacuum, Roborock has a solution.

Saros Z70: The Ultimate Cleaning Powerhouse

The Saros Z70 is more than just a robot vacuum. With advanced AI obstacle avoidance, it navigates seamlessly around furniture and clutter. Its ultrasonic mopping technology delivers a deeper clean, tackling stubborn dirt on hard floors. A high-capacity dustbin reduces the need for frequent emptying, making it a perfect choice for busy households. Multi-level mapping ensures optimal cleaning performance in large homes.

Saros 10R: Precision in Tight Spaces

For homes with complex layouts, the Saros 10R excels. Its compact design allows it to manoeuvre through tight spaces while maintaining powerful vacuuming and mopping capabilities. It’s ideal for apartments or homes with a lot of furniture.

Saros 10: Simple, Effective, and Reliable

If you’re looking for an easy-to-use, high-performance cleaning solution, the Saros 10 is a great choice. It offers strong suction and efficient daily maintenance, making it perfect for small homes or apartments. With Roborock’s signature reliability, the Saros 10 ensures effortless cleaning.

F25 Series: Cordless Cleaning with Power

Roborock isn’t just about robot vacuums. The F25 Series cordless stick vacuums offer lightweight yet powerful cleaning. Designed for carpets, hard floors, and pet hair, they provide deep cleaning without the bulk. A long battery life ensures you can clean your entire home in one go.

With Roborock smart cleaning, maintaining a spotless home has never been easier. From AI-powered robot vacuums to versatile stick vacuums, Roborock continues to innovate, making cleaning effortless and efficient.

