TP-Link at CES 2023 – expands Tapo smart home products

TP-Link at CES 2023 will show off its expanded Tapo range with new product categories and embrace Matter, the open IoT ecosystem.

In addition to its new Wi-Fi 7 Archer and Deco Mesh routers, it will highlight its Tapo smart home sub-brand.

Tapo RV30C Slim robovac and RV70 Omni

Its popular low-cost 2022 RV10 series is a basic range using a gyroscope and IR obstacle avoidance.

The new RV30C slim robovac uses MagSlim LiDAR Navigation technology (compact Mini-DTOF LiDAR sensor) to achieve millimetre-level measurement for more accurate perception and mapping of homes, significantly increasing cleaning coverage. It is also the thinnest LiDAR Navigation robot vacuum on the market, able to reach harder-to-clean areas. The RV70 OMNI, with an all-around Omni station and triple-AI technology, will also debut.

Tapo Homebase H900

A smart hub home connection centre that supports devices based on WiFi, Sub-G, Bluetooth, Matter, Thread, and other protocols.

Users can manage all Tapo smart home devices and set custom smart scenes for seamless automation. It is also a video surveillance and storage centre supporting simultaneous live view from up to 16 cameras. Apart from that, H900 also provides electronic photo frames, alarm clocks, calendars, notes, and other entertainment functions.

Tapo C325WB advanced outdoor security Wi-Fi camera

Its super aperture lens and superior ultra-low light sensor capture natural colour images in vivid detail. It has upgraded AI detection features and an IP66 weather-resistant rating.

Battery-powered 2K QHD Tapo C425 Outdoor Security Wi-Fi Camera.

A 10,000mah battery can work with the optional A200 Solar Panel.

Dual video doorbell Tapo D660

A major issue with most doorbell cameras is that they don’t have a wide enough field of vision. The Tapo solution combines a downward-facing camera with a forward-facing camera to cover all blind spots without the fish-eye distortion of single-lens doorbells.

Smart video door lock

A 3-in-1 device that works as a door lock, a doorbell, and an outdoor security camera. Supports multiple bank-grade unlocking methods (fingerprint, face recognition, app, password, and voice assistant). The Tapo app can lock and unlock the door, set temporary user codes, view lock activity, and receive lock notifications.

It also includes a full-colour doorbell camera that supports real-time video intercom. A built-in 2K QHD super wide-angle camera monitors doorways 24/7.

Matter matters

TP-Link’s first Matter-certified rollout will debut at CES. It includes smart plugs, smart switches, smart outlet extenders, and smart bulbs. T

Tapo P125M Mini Smart Plug features a compact design to stack two plugs in the same outlet

Kasa KP125M supports real-time energy consumption monitoring

S505D Smart Dimmer Switch allows users to dim and brighten their lights in multiple ways.

P306 Smart Wi-Fi Outlet Extender has three smart AC outlets, three always-on AC outlets, and 3 USB ports, and is compatible with the Matter protocol and a wide range of smart home ecosystems

L535E Multicolour Smart Light Bulb produces up to 1,100 lumens of white brightness and has a dimming range from 1-100%

T300 detects leaking water and sends an instant alarm to prevent excess water damage.

T315 detects real-time temperature and humidity with great accuracy. Pairing Tapo T315 with Tapo smart plugs and other smart devices keeps rooms at the appropriate temperature to provide users with comfortable living spaces all year round.

