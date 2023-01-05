TCL at CES 2023 – 98” Q-series Mini-LED and soundbars

TCL at CES 2023 focuses on big – a 98” Q-series mini-LED and immersive Q-series soundbars.

Before you get all excited, we don’t know what models and sizes are destined for Australia. We will let you know when that ‘ship’ sails, but we want to cover some impressive Q-series features.

Mini-LED is the new black (well, almost)

Most TV makers have declared that mini-LED is the staple of their 2023 offerings. This leaves the lower-cost Edge-lit, Back-lit and Direct-lit LED/LCD market to generic suppliers.

In part, it is recognition that Mini-LED coupled with Quantum Dots (QLED, ULED, NanoCell, QNED etc.) offers a bright, colourful picture at a value price. No, mini-LED is not as good as OLED or QD-OLED, but for the average Aussie home, it is damned good.

But, Mini-LED has the potential to be abused by some TV makers. Why? Because they don’t disclose the number of Mini-LEDs used or the number of dimming zones. Let’s just say that entry-level Mini-LEDs have less than 100 dimming zones. These are often outperformed by Full Array Local Dimming (FALD) LED/LCD TVs.

TCL has taken a bold move of revealing the mini-LED density and dimming zones. Why? To ensure you get what you paid for. For example, its new 98” QM8 has over 2300 dimming zones. Its other size Q-series will have a ratio of that.

Fun fact: 98” offers 125% more viewing area than 65” and, due to bezels less design, is only 24” wider and 5” taller.

All Q-series (Q6, Q7, Q8) support Dolby Vision/Atmos, HDR10+ and run the Google Android TV OS.

The S-series will cater to the value market.

Soundbars

S-series are 2.1, 3.1 and 5.1 for excellent TV sound reinforcement.

Q-series sound bars will offer 3.1 and 5.1 channels with wireless subwoofers, separate tweeters, over 420 watts, DTS Virtual:X, Dolby Audio, auto room calibration, and the ability to add rear speakers.

