JBL at CES 2023 – new 15-channel JBL Bar 1300 and many more
JBL at CES 2023 has launched its 15-channel, 1170W JBL Bar 1300 with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support. It also showed the JBL 1000 (7.1.4 880W), 700 (5.1.2 620W), 500 (5.1 590W) and 300 (5.0 260W) soundbars.
JBL Bar 1300
A 11.1.4, 1170W all-in-one soundbar with detachable rear speakers and a separate 12” wireless subwoofer.
We don’t have the specs yet, but it appears to have
- 3 x forward-firing drivers (Left/Centre/ Right) in the soundbar
- 3 x tweeters forward-firing in the soundbar
- 4 x up-firing drivers (Left/right) in the soundbar
- 2 x Surround (Left/Right) side-firing in the soundbar
- 2 x Surround forward/side-firing in the detachable speakers
- 2 x up-firing drivers (Left/right) in the detachable speakers
- 1 x Subwoofer
It uses HARMAN’s unique MultiBeam technology to create an immersive audio experience leveraging its sphere of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X 3D surround sound.
The two rear speakers are detachable and run off built-in rechargeable batteries. If it is like the Bar 9.1, these can also be USB powered.
Each JBL Bar features HARMAN’s PureVoice. This new technology uses the company’s unique algorithm to optimise voice clarity even when loud sound effects take over.
A new JBL One App has a customisable EQ, voice assistance, and access to over 300 online music streaming services through AirPlay 2, Alexa MRM and Chromecast built-in. It also plays audio content, Internet radio, and podcasts in high definition.
The new Bar Series will be available at jbl.com starting February 19, 2023.
|JBL Bar 1300X
|JBL Bar 1000
|JBL Bar 700
|JBL Bar 500
|JBL Bar 300
|Channels
|11.1.4
|7.1.4
|5.1.2
|5.1
|5.0 All-in-one
|Power output
|1170W
|880W
|620W
|590W
|260W
|Detachable rear channels
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos®
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|DTS:X 3D surround sound
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|MultiBeam™
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Upfiring drivers
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|Subwoofer
|12” Wireless
|10” Wireless
|10” Wireless
|10” Wireless
|Built-in
|HARMAN PureVoice
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|JBL One App
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Price US at present
|$1,699.95
|$1,199.95
|$899.95
|$599.95
|$399.95
