Bose Smart Soundbar 600 and other clever Bose soundbars
The $799.95 Bose Smart Soundbar 600 joins the Bose soundbar family that caters for simple TV speaker replacement to the top-of-the-range $1399.95 Smart Soundbar 900.
Now Bose doesn’t reveal many specifications – a real pain for reviewers, so this is the first look. We reserve the right to make changes.
From what we can tell, it has five speakers – Left/Centre/Right forward-firing and Left/Right up-firing. Technically, in Dolby Atmos (DA) speak, it is a 3.0.2 setup. This means it downmixes DA sound to the speaker’s capabilities.
I suspect that Bose wants you to buy the Bose Bass Module 500 (sub-woofer $649.95) and the Bose Surround speakers (rear wireless speakers $529.95 a pair) to make this a fully compliant 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos soundbar. Although at $1979.85 for the proper kit, there is strong competition from LG’s $2049 S95QR 9.1.5 Dolby Atmos/DTS soundbar or its Smart Soundbar 900 that tops out at $3129.85 for a 5.1.2 system.
All this is all academic – Bose lovers will spend whatever they have to, and I wish them all the best.
First Look – Bose Smart Soundbar 600
- Website: here
- Manual: Here
- Price: 3.0.2 Soundbar $799.55, Sub-woofer 500 3.1.2 ($649.95) and 5.1.2 rear speakers ($529.95)
- From: Harvey Norman, Bose and certified retailers
- Country of Manufacture: Malaysia
- Company: Bose (Est 1964) by Amar Bose in 1964 in Framingham, Massachusetts. It is best known for its home audio systems and speakers, noise-cancelling headphones, professional audio products and automobile sound systems. Bose has a reputation for being particularly protective of its patents, trademarks, and brands and seldom reveals the specifications of its products. The majority owner is the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
- More: CyberShack Bose news and reviews
Specifications
- 56.1H x 694 W x 104 D mm D x 3.13 kg – its for smaller TVs.
- Ports: HDMI eArc/Arc likely 2.0 as no passthrough is provided, Optical, Power (USB is for service only), Wired Bass module and Wired IR Blaster
- Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect and Chromecast built-in
- Bose Black metal grill and plastic chassis
- Dolby Vision/Atmos format 3.0.2
- Wattage: Not disclosed
- App: Bose Music – requires a Bose account and all that may entail.
- Bose Truespace upscales 2.0 or greater to 5.0
- Microphone array for voice assistants
- Optional wall mounts
- No ADAPTiQ room tuning
- Simple Sync compatible with Bose headphones and speakers
- Basic remote (not backlit)
Review coming soon.