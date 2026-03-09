BLUETTI Elite 400 Portable Power Station Launches in Australia

The BLUETTI Elite 400 portable power station has launched in Australia, bringing nearly 4kWh of portable energy in a suitcase-style design. Built for mobility and high output, it offers a practical power solution for homes, outdoor events, and off-grid work.

At first glance, the unit looks like a travel suitcase. It includes a pull rod, sturdy wheels, and integrated handles. This design makes it easy to move from the garage to the backyard or load into a ute. Despite the portable form, the system delivers serious capacity with 3,840Wh of stored energy.

The BLUETTI Elite 400 portable power station also provides strong output. It delivers 2,600W of continuous AC pure sine wave power. It can also reach up to 3,900W using power lifting for appliances with higher startup loads. This means it can run fridges, freezers, power tools, or audio systems with ease.

Connectivity is flexible. The unit features seven output ports, including two AC outlets, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and a 12V car socket. This allows users to power several devices at the same time. For example, stallholders can run EFTPOS machines, lighting, and speakers throughout the day.

Runtime is also impressive. A single charge can power a 50W portable fridge for more than 131 hours. It can run a 1,000W ice maker for about 3.2 hours. It can also recharge a 60Wh laptop up to 45 times.

Charging speed is another highlight. The system supports 2,300W AC fast charging. With up to 1,000W solar input, combined charging reaches 3,300W. Under ideal conditions, the battery can reach 80 per cent in about one hour.

At home, the power station also acts as a backup. A 15ms UPS switchover keeps devices like routers, pumps, and home office equipment running during outages.

The BLUETTI Elite 400 portable power station is available in Australia from March 9, 2026, priced at AUD $2,999 through the official BLUETTI Australia website.