BLUETTI Elite 300: Compact 3kWh Power Station

BLUETTI has launched the BLUETTI Elite 300 in Australia. It targets homes, caravans, and off-grid users who want serious power without bulk.

The BLUETTI Elite 300 delivers 3,014Wh of capacity. It weighs just 26.3kg. That is closer to many 2kWh units. You can move it easily between the house, the caravan, or the campsite.

Power output is strong. It provides 2,400W continuously. That runs fridges, microwaves, laptops, and more. When demand spikes, Power Lifting mode boosts output to 4,800W. Kettles and ovens are no problem.

Connectivity is simple. You get two AC outlets. There are USB-A and USB-C ports, including 100W and 140W options. A cigarette lighter socket and a 12V/30A port cover caravans and RV systems.

For home backup, speed matters. The Elite 300 switches to battery power in just 10 milliseconds. That keeps fridges cold and computers running during blackouts. Summer storms and grid failures won’t catch you out.

The updated BLUETTI app adds control. It works over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Users can set timers and schedules. Pre-cool rooms. Manage devices remotely. Use energy smarter.

Charging is fast. AC fast charging reaches 2,300W and fills the battery in 1.6 hours. Combine AC and solar to hit 2,800W for a one-hour recharge. Solar input supports up to 1,200W. Vehicle charging with Charger 1 is up to six times faster than standard options.

The Bluetti Elite 300 launches at AUD $2,599 until December 31. Use code CS300 for an extra 6% off. It’s a compact solution with big Australian appeal.

Additionally, BLUETTI’s Christmas Sale is running from December 10 to December 25, offering discounts of up to 50% across its range of portable power stations and solar generators.