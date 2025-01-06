Belkin Unveils Sustainable Tech at CES 2025

Belkin has announced a lineup of sustainable tech at CES 2025, showcasing its commitment to eco-friendliness and innovation. These products span chargers, headphones, and tools for content creators, all made with up to 90% recycled materials.

Eco-Friendly Charging Solutions

Belkin’s updated chargers and cables feature up to 90% post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials, reducing CO2 emissions by up to 84.8%. Models include the 50W Dual USB-C Wall Charger, 15W Wireless Charger with Qi2, and more. Certified by the Global Recycling Standard, they come in plastic-free packaging.

Sustainable Audio Options

Belkin’s SoundForm Anywhere earbuds and SoundForm Isolate headphones offer premium sound and eco-conscious designs. The earbuds deliver 27 hours of battery life and splash resistance, while the Isolate headphones feature active noise cancellation and 60-hour battery life. Both products use recycled materials.

Tools for Creators

The Stage Creator Bundle and Stage PowerGrip simplify content creation. The Creator Bundle includes a tripod, clip-on microphones, and auto-tracking stand, while the PowerGrip combines a phone grip with a 10,000mAh power bank. Both products cater to portability and functionality.

Belkin aims for 100% carbon neutrality in operations by 2025 and across its entire business by 2030. This CES 2025 showcase highlights Belkin’s leadership in combining sustainable tech with innovative design.

