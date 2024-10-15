Australia Welcomes the Samsung Galaxy Ring

Samsung has launched its latest wearable, the Galaxy Ring, now available in Australia. Priced at $699, this sleek and lightweight device offers round-the-clock wellness monitoring in a compact form. With advanced sensor technology, it tracks key health metrics. Including heart rate, skin temperature, sleep patterns, and activity levels, all integrated into the Samsung Health app for seamless use.

The Galaxy Ring’s design is durable yet comfortable, making it ideal for extended wear. Its compact dimensions and lightweight construction—ranging from just 2.3g to 3.0g depending on size. Ensuring it feels almost unnoticeable on your finger. Available in three stylish colours—Titanium Black, Silver, and Gold—and nine sizes, it caters to diverse preferences.

AI- Powered Galaxy Ring

With AI-powered features, the Galaxy Ring provides personalised insights. Motivating users with tailored wellness tips and energy scores that help them understand when to push their limits or take a break. It also tracks advanced sleep insights, allowing users to improve their sleep quality and overall wellbeing. The ring synchronises with Samsung Health, offering a holistic view of health data. Making it easier for users to set and achieve their wellness goals.

Kylie Mason, Head of Wearables at Samsung Australia, expressed excitement about the Galaxy Ring launch. Stating that “the Galaxy Ring provides Australians with a new way to track their wellness effortlessly. As a nation known for its health-consciousness, Australia is the first market in the Southeast Asia and Oceania region to welcome this innovative product.”

Long Battery Life

The Galaxy Ring boasts up to seven days of battery life and is water-resistant up to 100 metres. Making it a versatile option for daily wear. Its robust IP68 rating ensures protection against dust and submersion in shallow water. While the Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity allows for a stable connection to compatible devices.

Exclusively available at Samsung.com.au and Samsung Experience Stores, the Galaxy Ring promises to be a game-changer in health tracking for Australians. Especially those who are looking for a simplified, intelligent wellness experience that seamlessly fits into their lifestyle.