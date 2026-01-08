ASUS ROG OLED Monitors: Ultrawide, Dual-Mode and AR Gaming Tech

ASUS Republic of Gamers is showing off its latest premium OLED displays, with ASUS ROG OLED monitors featuring innovative new screen technologies.

With a brand new ultrawide OLED model and next generation dual-mode switching on the Tandem OLED panel, ASUS monitors are looking great this year.

ROG Swift OLED PG34WCDN

The largest model in the lineup is the 34-inch Ultrawide PG34WCDN, offering plenty of room for both multitasking productivity and a wider field of view in your favourite games.

It features quantum dot colours combined with OLED contrast, an 1800R curve and 360Hz refresh rate, ticking all the boxes for a gaming monitor.

ASUS says it uses a world first RGB stripe OLED technology that will improve colours and detail across all kinds of content.

It promises larger colour volume and sharp text for vivid, crisp visuals in both gaming and productivity.

ROG Swift OLED PG27UCWM

If you’ve ever struggled to choose between high refresh rate and high resolution for your new gaming monitor, the ROG Swift OLED PG27UCWM is sure to please.

Its headline feature is the Tandem display modes. At the flick of a switch the monitor changes from 4K 240Hz to Full HD 480Hz, meaning you can enjoy stunning high resolution visuals when you don’t need a competitive edge or switch to high-refresh rate to enjoy smoother action in your favourite titles.

ROG XREAL R1 Gaming Glasses

The ROG XREAL R1 glasses are wearable AR glasses designed to integrate seamlessly into your gaming setup.

It provides multi-device connectivity options meaning you can use it with your PC, consoles, and even portables like the ROG Ally.

These glasses simulate a virtual 171-inch screen at 4 metres and deliver a wide field of view to increase player immersion.

Overall, ASUS ROG OLED monitors continue to push boundaries in refresh rate, resolution, and immersive gaming experiences.

Follow this space for more CES 2026 announcements.