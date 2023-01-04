Arlo’s new EOL (end-of-life) policy is generous – you gotta know when to roll them, know when to fold them

Arlo’s new EOL policy for its products now commences no earlier than four (4) years from the last date that volume manufacturing of such Arlo hardware devices. While that may appear short, realise Arlo’s first camera product, VMC3030 (Gen3), was introduced in November 2014 and manufactured until January 2019. Its EOL is April 2023.

EOL policies are always controversial. In Arlo’s case, it basically means no future firmware or security patches. The pace of technological change has driven some EOL products. For example, its Arlo Protect Cloud (storage and AI features) no longer support some older products simply because they use insecure protocols and encryption.

It is no different from EOL policies from Apple, Microsoft and almost any technology-based company that constantly updates processors and internal software. Arlo’s new EOL policy is fully compliant with Australian Consumer Law. It is exploring additional services and support for EOL devices through an alternative paid service offering.

Arlo assures users that the older products will keep working – no changes required, but owners should consider retiring legacy equipment, if only for their safety.

It will endeavour to provide at least 90 days’ advice notice before implementing an EOL Effective Date for an Arlo Product. This will be via the Alro Secure App.

CyberShack feels this new EOL policy is generous and congratulates Alro for publishing it. Most IoT makers totally ignore security patches, and EOL is the day your warranty expires.

Arlo’s new EOL notice December 1, 2022

To find your model number go to the Arlo Secure App > Settings > Support Centre > Click on specific camera > Scroll down to the Details section to view the product model number.

Model ID Product First Manufacture Date Last Manufacture Date EOL Date VMC3030 Gen 3 Nov 2014 Jan 2019 Apr 1, 2023 VMC4030 Pro Oct 2016 Dec 2018 Apr 1, 2023 ABC1000 Baby July 2017 Sept 2019 Jan 1, 2024 VMC4030P Pro2 Nov 2017 Dec 2019 Jan 1, 2024 VMC3040 Q Nov 2015 Sept 2019 Jan 1, 2024 VMC3040S Q+ Nov 2015 Sept 2019 Jan 1, 2024 ALS1101 Lights July 2018 July 2018 Jan 1, 2024 AAD1001 Audio Doorbell May 2018 Sept 2019 Jan 1, 2024

SW/Service Description Introduction Date Deprecation Date EOL Date Email Notifications Nov 2014 Jan 2023 April 1, 2023 E911 Emergency Calling June 2018 Jan 2023 April 1, 2023 Legacy Video Storage (AWS S3) Nov 2014 Jan 2023 Jan 1, 2024

Arlo EOL Notice PDF and FAQs

CyberShack Arlo news and reviews