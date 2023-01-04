Arlo’s new EOL (end-of-life) policy is generous – you gotta know when to roll them, know when to fold them

Arlo’s new EOL policy for its products now commences no earlier than four (4) years from the last date that volume manufacturing of such Arlo hardware devices. While that may appear short, realise Arlo’s first camera product, VMC3030 (Gen3), was introduced in November 2014 and manufactured until January 2019. Its EOL is April 2023.

EOL policies are always controversial. In Arlo’s case, it basically means no future firmware or security patches. The pace of technological change has driven some EOL products. For example, its Arlo Protect Cloud (storage and AI features) no longer support some older products simply because they use insecure protocols and encryption.

It is no different from EOL policies from Apple, Microsoft and almost any technology-based company that constantly updates processors and internal software. Arlo’s new EOL policy is fully compliant with Australian Consumer Law. It is exploring additional services and support for EOL devices through an alternative paid service offering.

Arlo assures users that the older products will keep working – no changes required, but owners should consider retiring legacy equipment, if only for their safety.

It will endeavour to provide at least 90 days’ advice notice before implementing an EOL Effective Date for an Arlo Product. This will be via the Alro Secure App.

Arlo’s new EOL

CyberShack feels this new EOL policy is generous and congratulates Alro for publishing it. Most IoT makers totally ignore security patches, and EOL is the day your warranty expires.

Arlo’s new EOL notice December 1, 2022

To find your model number go to the Arlo Secure App > Settings > Support Centre > Click on specific camera > Scroll down to the Details section to view the product model number.

Model IDProduct First Manufacture DateLast Manufacture DateEOL Date
VMC3030Gen 3Nov 2014Jan 2019Apr 1, 2023
VMC4030ProOct 2016Dec 2018Apr 1, 2023
ABC1000BabyJuly 2017Sept 2019Jan 1, 2024
VMC4030PPro2Nov 2017Dec 2019Jan 1, 2024
VMC3040QNov 2015Sept 2019Jan 1, 2024
VMC3040SQ+Nov 2015Sept 2019Jan 1, 2024
ALS1101LightsJuly 2018July 2018Jan 1, 2024
AAD1001Audio DoorbellMay 2018Sept 2019Jan 1, 2024
SW/Service DescriptionIntroduction DateDeprecation DateEOL Date
Email NotificationsNov 2014Jan 2023April 1, 2023
E911 Emergency CallingJune 2018Jan 2023April 1, 2023
Legacy Video Storage (AWS S3)Nov 2014Jan 2023Jan 1, 2024

Arlo EOL Notice  PDF and FAQs

