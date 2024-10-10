Arlo Unveils Essential 2K XL with 4X More Battery Life

Arlo has launched its new Essential 2K (2nd Generation) XL camera in Australia and New Zealand. This upgraded model boasts 4x more battery life than the previous version, giving users longer-lasting security coverage. At just $40 more than the original, this camera offers significant value with enhanced features and affordability.

The standout feature is the extended battery life, reducing the need for frequent charging. This makes it a perfect option for homeowners looking for reliable, low-maintenance security. The camera captures crystal-clear 2K video resolution, ensuring high-quality footage both day and night. Its enhanced night vision further boosts security, offering clear visibility even in low-light conditions.

The two-way audio feature allows users to communicate directly through the camera, making it easy to interact with visitors or deter intruders. Meanwhile, smart alerts ensure instant notifications for motion or sound detection, keeping users informed of any activity around their property.

Designed for both indoor and outdoor use, the weather-resistant body of the Arlo Essential 2K XL camera ensures durability even in harsh conditions. Available from major retailers and Bunnings, the camera retails at A$199 for a single unit or A$569 for a three-camera bundle.

Arlo continues to provide innovative, user-friendly home security solutions. With the Essential 2K XL, consumers get a high-performance camera that offers incredible battery life, advanced features, and great value.

For more information on the full range of Arlo smart home security products and services, visit

www.arlo.com/en-au/

More Arlo reads: Arlo video doorbell 2nd gen – front door sentinel at a great price (security review)

