Arlo Universal Solar Panel: Continuous Power for Smart Security

Arlo Technologies has unveiled the Arlo Universal Solar Panel in Australia and New Zealand. This new accessory offers broader compatibility, keeping more Arlo cameras and floodlights powered without the need for battery swaps.

Designed for convenience, the solar panel works with a wide range of Arlo products, including the Pro 5, Ultra 2, Essential series, Go 2 series, Pro 3 series, and wireless floodlights. Its multiple connectors eliminate the need for different solar panels, simplifying the experience for both consumers and retailers. With a single model covering various devices, it reduces confusion and minimises product returns.

Key features include continuous charging, ensuring cameras stay powered 24/7. The panel’s weather-resistant design makes it durable and reliable in outdoor conditions, providing peace of mind in all seasons.

Priced at A$89, the Arlo Universal Solar Panel offers an affordable solution for uninterrupted smart home security. It eliminates the hassle of recharging batteries, keeping your cameras online and recording without interruption.

The Universal Solar Panel will be available from late March via the Arlo website and major Australian and New Zealand retailers. With its greater compatibility, reliable performance, and cost-effectiveness, it’s a must-have for Arlo users seeking hassle-free, continuous power.

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au