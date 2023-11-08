Arlo Reveals Black Friday Discounts
Arlo are having a Black Friday sale and their wide range of cameras are discounted. Arlo are makers of some excellent home security kit and their focus is on premium hardware and premium services. So, when they are having a sale its worth having a look if you are looking to roll out wireless camera technology to your premises. Included in the offer is the latest cameras in their new ‘Essential’ range. So you get the benefit of Arlo, paying less!
Arlo details their Black Friday Sale below:
Essential Indoor – Wired Security Camera
It is ideal for safeguarding any room in the home while privacy is respected.
1080P HD video, two-way audio, a built-in siren, and an automated camera privacy shield are provided by the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera.
A $60 price reduction results in the new price of $99 (previously $159).
Ultra 2 – Wireless Security Camera
Arlo’s most advanced camera for easy setup and exceptional image quality.
Crystal-clear views of large areas, including the front yard, backyard, parking lot, and even the mailbox are delivered.
The price has been reduced by $60, resulting in a new price of $319 (previously $379).
Essential Wireless Video Doorbell
Monitoring of the doorstep is facilitated by a wire-free, battery-operated video doorbell, ensuring full coverage from head to toe.
Quick installation on any access point to the home or business without the need for wiring.
The price has been reduced by $60, resulting in a new price of $169 (previously $229).
Go 2 – 4G/Wi-Fi Security Camera
The ideal solution for 24/7 security in areas without power or Wi-Fi access, such as vacation homes, construction sites, or remote camping.
The price has been reduced by $50, resulting in a new price of $379 (previously $429).
Pro 5 2K – Wireless Security Camera
A powerful, wire-free camera with easy installation.
Features include 2K HDR video, color night vision, 12x zoom, and a wide 160° field of view.
The price has been reduced by $30, resulting in a new price of $299 (previously $329).
Tons of reviews we’ve done for Arlo cameras, check them out here.