Arlo PoE Adapter Launches in Australia and NZ

Arlo Technologies has launched its new Arlo PoE Adapter in Australia and New Zealand. It’s built to keep select Arlo cameras powered and connected to the internet, all day, every day. With an RRP of A$59 (or NZ$69), it’s an affordable upgrade to your home security setup.

The Arlo PoE Adapter works with the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera (2nd Gen), Essential Outdoor Camera (2nd Gen), and Essential XL Outdoor Camera (2nd Gen). Setup is fast. Just plug it into a PoE switch or injector and link your compatible Arlo camera. You’re online and protected in minutes.

Key benefits include continuous power and internet. No more worrying about battery levels or weak Wi-Fi. You get a stronger, more stable connection—ideal for streaming high-quality video when it matters most.

Another big win is speed. Thanks to PoE (Power over Ethernet), streaming is faster than with a direct Wi-Fi connection. Whether you’re checking in on pets, parcels, or loved ones, you’ll enjoy smoother video playback.

The adapter is also built tough. It includes a 3-metre IP65 USB-C cable, rated for outdoor use. Operating in temperatures from -20°C to 50°C, it handles Aussie weather with ease.

Inside the box, you’ll find the PoE adapter, USB-C cable, adhesive strip, and a Quick Start Guide. Installation is truly plug-and-play.

Available now on Arlo’s website and from major retailers, it’s a must-have add-on for anyone with compatible Arlo cameras. With the Arlo PoE Adapter, smart home security just got smarter.

